Improvements Alabama must make in 2023 to reach the CFP

In less than two months, Nick Saban and the Alabama football team will take the field inside Bryant-Denny Stadium to take on the Middle Tennessee State Blue Raiders to kick off the 2023 season.

There’s no denying that the 2022 season did not go the way fans or the team had hoped for and even still, there are plenty of question marks heading into the new season.

The quarterback battle in Tuscaloosa has dominated the headlines this offseason and while it is obviously important, I believe if the Tide can improve in some other areas on the team, regardless of who starts at quarterback, Alabama can return to the college football playoff.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

With that said, here are five improvements Alabama needs to make in 2023!

Cut down on the penalties

Syndication: The Daily Advertiser

Alabama was dead last in the SEC and third to last in the entire country in penalties per game in 2022 with 8.3. Not only is that unacceptable, it’s completely out of character for a Nick Saban-led team. Simply cutting that number in half would make a huge difference in the Tide’s success in 2023.

Force more turnovers

Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

Alabama forced a measly 14 turnovers in 2022 and that simply isn’t the Bama way. When Alabama has been at its best under Coach Saban, the defense was constantly forcing turnovers and creating non-offensive touchdowns which completely changes the outlook of the game. If the Tide can improve on that number and create some of those “NOTs”, it will make life a lot easier for the Alabama offense.

Consistency at wide receiver

Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports

The talent in Alabama’s receiver room is not in question. Between Ja’Corey Brooks, Jermaine Burton, Malik Benson, Isaiah Bond, and the plethora of other skilled playmakers, the talent is there. But consistency must be improved upon in 2023. There were just too many dropped passes or routes that were run the wrong way in 2022 and when you are breaking in a new quarterback, those things simply can’t happen. If the guys out wide can play with more consistency in 2023, the Tide could have one of the best receiver rooms in the country.

Find a DUDE on the DL

AP Photo/Vasha Hunt

It’s been a few years since Alabama had a dominating presence along the defensive line. In fact, the last true difference maker was Christian Barmore in 2020. The last couple of seasons the defensive line has just been OK. If you want to be among the elite in college football, you better have a dude on the defensive line that is a difference-maker. Alabama has the options entering 2023, but can Freddie Roach develop at least one of them to become that guy for the Tide? I am really high on sophomore Jaheim Oatis and freshman James Smith. If I had to pick someone to step up, it would be one of those two.

Dominating OL play

Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

The old adage “the game is won in trenches”, still holds true in this pass-heavy era of college football. If you are not good upfront, you might as well kiss your chances at the playoffs goodbye. Sure you can cover up some deficiencies along the offensive line if you have an elite quarterback like Bryce Young, but Alabama doesn’t have that in 2023. So if the Tide have hopes of returning the CFP, JC Latham and company better be ready to tighten their chinstraps and dominate their opponents. If the offensive line can look like some of the old-school Alabama offensive lines, this team could “joyless murder ball” their way to the playoff behind its stable of talented running backs.

Advertisement

Contact/Follow us @RollTideWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Alabama news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Stacey Blackwood on Twitter @Blackwood89.

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire