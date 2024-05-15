Improvement projects and plans in full swing at Phil Welch

May 14—Several projects are underway at Phil Welch Stadium to improve the facility and guest experience as opening day for the Mustangs nears.

The St. Joseph City Council approved a work order Monday for a $36,103 project to repair the stadium deck.

Ky Turner, CEO and president of the Mustangs, said the party deck project is a key remodel, but it will take place after the season in order for the proper work to be done.

"We're going to do some modification to the party deck for this year. I know there's going to be a complete, renovation of it after the season," Turner said.

According to city documents, the project will replace lumber on the party deck and reconstruct the ramp in the location to make it more compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act.

Other projects are nearing completion. In March, the city council approved funding to replace the protective netting, and Chuck Kempf, director of Parks, Recreation and Civic Facilities, anticipated the project would be completed by the first home game on May 29.

Turner said he is optimistic the netting project will be completed by that deadline.

"We have a very tight window to do some of these things, especially with the amount of games that we host here ... hopefully we get that new netting up before, our home opener on May 29," Turner said.

College students who are assisting the team this summer helped on Tuesday to get the stadium fan and game ready.

Zac Scott is a summer worker with the team that currently attends Northwest Missouri State University. He said the prep work has been a good experience for him.

Scott is most excited for residents to see the talent of Bearcats on the roster this year, including Noah Bodenhausen and Andrew Clark, on display in St. Joseph.

"I am a huge baseball fan," Scott said. "We have a few people from Northwest who are going to be on the team right now, so I can't wait for people to come here and watch a few of our great students."

Alysa Evans is another college student from the University of Central Missouri who is spending the summer working with the team. Evans also grew up in Faucett and has fond memories of summers at Phil Welch.

"It's really cool that I'm coming back and working for the Mustangs because I just enjoy baseball. I like to be around sports," Evans said.

Ashlyn Butcher also spent summers in St. Joseph with her grandparents and said it's a full-circle moment to work with the team.

"As a kid, I used to come here and I would come to games. I know the St. Joe community speaks very highly of the Mustangs and everybody loves coming to games. I'm just excited to be able to contribute to that and play a part in that," Butcher said.

Turner said the group is looking forward to bringing back a fun atmosphere for summertime fun in town.

"We want it to be a fun experience for everybody from every background. Not everyone can afford a vacation to Florida or Disney World or Disneyland, but they can afford a trip to the Mustangs," Turner said. "For us, it's important right here in St. Joe to provide a fun experience for them every time they come here."

Fan fest will take place for the Mustangs on May 28, and the first home game will happen on May 29 against the Baldwin City Blues. The tentative start time for first pitch is 7 p.m.

Riley Funk can be reached at riley.funk@newspressnow.com.