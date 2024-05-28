Improvement pleases Cornwall boss despite defeat

Coby Nichol's try had given Cornwall a first-half lead at Hunslet [SWPIX]

Cornwall head coach Mike Abbott said his team's improvement has been impressive, despite their 42-16 League One loss at fourth-placed Hunslet.

The Choughs trailed 6-4 at half-time as Coby Nichol's try was cancelled out by Ethan O’Hanlon on the stroke of half-time.

Hunslet ran in six tries after the break as Nathan Conroy and Bailey Black replied for Cornwall.

The Choughs remain second-from-bottom of the third tier after one win from nine games.

"I thought we were the better team in the first half," Abbott said.

"We engineered some really good positions and some better decisions and we post some points.

"I'm immensely impressed with how far we've come in the last few weeks.

"But in that second half, we didn't want to have that resolve in us just to dig deep and think, 'Right, for 15 minutes it's going to be horrible now, we're going to have to dig in and win something back.'"

