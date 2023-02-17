‘We need to make improvement in every single area’: Brent Venables provides State of the Sooners

The Oklahoma Sooners will move to the SEC in a year and a half for the 2024 season. But that’s not the thing that’s on the mind of Brent Venables as he and the Sooners prepare for the 2023 season, their last in the Big 12.

The 2022 season was an eye-opening experience for Oklahoma. They felt the sting of the coaching transition that took place at the end of 2021 and the roster exodus that followed. But a little more than a month removed from their 6-7 season, Venables met with the media to introduce the newcomers for 2023.

While we’re a long way out from Oklahoma’s conference realignment move, Venables was asked where Oklahoma needs to improve to be ready for its transition to the SEC.

Keeping things in the present, Venables shared, “we need to make improvement in every single area in regards to this program. So again, continue to develop our roster through recruiting, the development of our strength and conditioning (program), you know, fundamentals, scheme development, football intelligence. Continue to support all of the different areas of our program. From nutrition to elite recovery to the academic support, to the facility… Those are all things that are important for the University of Oklahoma to be a championship program.”

The Oklahoma Sooners are focused on being not only a conference title contender but a national title contender. That’s been the focus since winning their last one, and it hasn’t changed. That’s why Brent Venables was brought to Norman, to take the three decades of coaching experience that includes four three national titles.

But whether in the Big 12 in 2023 or in the SEC moving forward, the goal remains the same, and to reach that goal, as Venables said, everything has to improve.

Venables and his staff have done their part over the last two recruiting cycles and via the transfer portal to infuse talent into the program. Now, it’s a matter of developing that talent on the field to help the Sooners bounce back from their first losing season since 1998.

