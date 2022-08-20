Who improved their stock most during Packers preseason win over Saints?

The Green Bay Packers beat the New Orleans Saints by a final score of 20-10 on Friday night at Lambeau Field.

Here’s who improved their stock the most during the Packers’ preseason win over the Saints:

QB Jordan Love: For maybe the first time in his three-year NFL career, Love looked like a legitimate first-round pick. He made big-time throws down the field, looked confident against pressure, extended plays with his feet and protected the ball. Drops hurt him on the stat page but this was a terrific performance.

LB Isaiah McDuffie: His speed helped him kill two drives with tackles in the open field on third down. He also brought some heat on two blitzes. Overall, four of his tackles were “stops,” or what PFF describes as a failure for the offense. McDuffie, a core special teamer, looks like a 53-man roster lock. In fact, he might be the No. 3 linebacker behind the two starters.

OT Zach Tom: He played 40 snaps at right tackle and was once again rock-solid, especially in pass protection. He hasn’t gotten beat for a pressure this entire preseason. On Friday night, his work in the run game was notably good. The rookie is certainly making a strong case as being one of the top five offensive linemen come Week 1.

CB Kiondre Thomas: He didn’t give up a catch despite facing four targets over 30 coverage snaps. Late in the game, he drew an offensive pass interference penalty and was in coverage on a pair of incompletions. Thomas also made two stops against the run and played 12 snaps on special teams. He’s making a real run at the No. 6 cornerback spot.

S Micah Abernathy: The Packers are desperate at safety because of injuries, and the ex-USFLer put his name on everyone’s radar with two splash plays. He made a diving interception in coverage against Taysom Hill, and he diagnosed a screen pass and chopped down the running back for a 5-yard loss. The Packers also had him on the field for 13 special teams snaps.

RB Tyler Goodson: His burst on outside zone runs keeps jumping off the screen. Goodson also forced two missed tackles, including one on a spin move to finish off a 15-yard run in the first half, and caught a 10-yard pass.

TEs Nate Becker/Sal Cannella: Becker looked comfortable as a blocker, while Cannella’s catch-and-run (breaking two tackles) for 13 yards was a standout play. Tyler Davis is really struggling, so a spot is opening up at tight end.

LS Jack Coco: His eight snaps – four on punts, two on field goals and two on extra points – hit their target without issue.

K Ramiz Ahmed: The newcomer at kicker made field goals of 25 yards and 45 yards and connected on both extra point attempts.

LT Caleb Jones: At no point this preseason has he looked out of place at left tackle. He moves well for a man his size and can be a monster in the run game. On Friday night, his pass protection was much-improved. The Packers might have something here.

