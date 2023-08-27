Improved Newbury Park defense shuts out Bakersfield-Centennial as Panthers reach 2-0

After facing Ron Wilford’s defense all week, Brady Smigiel can empathize with opposing offenses.

“I see it every day at practice,” the Newbury Park High quarterback said. “That’s why I’m figuring out how to read defenses so much, because I have to work with Wilford’s defense every day, struggling … it’s still a struggle.”

With its defensive coordinator back on the home sideline at Moorpark High, where Wilford made his name as one of Ventura County’s top defensive coaches, Newbury Park shut out Bakersfield-Centennial, 25-0, Saturday night to win the California Classic.

The performance was helped by a few breaks. Centennial had a pair of touchdowns called back by penalty.

“It worked out,” Wilford said. “After (giving up) 49 last week, we were OK with that.”

The improvement was significant after last week’s hectic 59-49 win over Santa Clarita-Golden Valley.

Newbury Park QB Brady Smigiel on facing Ron Wilford’s defense in practice every day, “It’s still a struggle.” https://t.co/WcO1EdmkHa pic.twitter.com/wqw3xBC2uf — VCS Preps (@vcspreps) August 27, 2023

“Our defense really stepped up big,” said safety Shane Rosenthal, who had an interception negated by a penalty flag. “We gave up 49 points last week. We really took that personal. … We did what we needed to do. We’re 2-0. It’s only the start of our journey.”

Smigiel completed 22 of 27 passes for 203 yards and three touchdowns, Rosenthal caught 10 passes for 71 yards and a score and running backs Cody Wirz and Noah McArthur combined to rush for 78 yards on 14 carries to lead the Panthers offense.

More: Check out the scores from Week 1 of the high school football season

More: Duran helps Pacifica take down St. Bonaventure in county football showdown

More: Week 1 high school football roundup: Agoura edges Westlake in wild finish

After an 8-3 season a year ago and a season-opening 35-13 win over Visalia-Redwood in Week Zero, Centennial (1-1) poised a good test for the Panthers.

“You see they have some good players, they’re well-coached, they get after you,” Newbury Park head coach Joe Smigiel said. “We have a target on our backs. We’re all over the internet. We’re over social media. We’re all over the papers. And we’re really not very good. But the thing is, we play together and we believe in each other … so we’re on our way.”

After tying the Ventura County record for TD passes in a game last week, Smigiel started well against a tougher defense.

He completed all five passes as Newbury Park took the opening kickoff and drove 55 yards in 10 plays, taking a 6-0 lead on a 1-yard run by sophomore Balen Bethencourt.

Rosenthal reeled in a ridiculous, one-handed catch off a deflection to double the Newbury Park lead with an 11-yard TD reception with 10:54 left in the second quarter.

Shane Rosenthal reels in a ridiculous, one-handed TD catch off a deflection to double the Newbury Park lead. 11 yards from Smigiel.

12-0 NP 10:54 Q2 https://t.co/PsWEjJqUpL pic.twitter.com/FmikpON1tA — VCS Preps (@vcspreps) August 27, 2023

Centennial drove the ball using running back Angel Lozano, who ran for 141 yards on 22 carries and had an 84-yard TD run nullified by a holding flag.

It drove 64 yards on 17 plays, taking nearly 10 minutes off the clock — nearly the entire second quarter — but Newbury Park halted the march with a fourth-and-2 stop on the 9.

More: JJ Bittner, Rio Mesa outlast rival Camarillo in big night for both offenses

More: Dominant defense leads Thousand Oaks to shutout of Ventura for Lancers' first win

There was just 1:07 left in the half, but Smigiel needed just 59 seconds to capitalize. The quarterback raced the Panthers 91 yards in eight plays, hitting Landon Bell for a 25-yard TD pass with eight seconds left in the half.

With a timeout to spare.

“That was sweet,” former Newbury Park great Keith Smith exclaimed on the Panthers sideline.

Smigiel needs just 59 seconds to drive the Panthers 91 yards in 8 plays, hitting Landon Bell for a 25-yard TD pass with 8 seconds left in the half. And with a TO to spare. Listen to NP great Keith Smith declare, “That was sweet.” https://t.co/mLN6mcnLEq pic.twitter.com/vLH986VaRK — VCS Preps (@vcspreps) August 27, 2023

Centennial had scoring chances end on the Newbury Park 8-, 11-, and 28-yard lines in the second half.

Wilford’s defense responded with a fourth-and-goal sack by Tasman Cassell and a strip sack by Noah McArthur.

Smigiel completed his day with a 3-yard TD pass to Talon Gold to cap an 11-play, 82-yard scoring drive with 2:41 left.

After gathering his team behind an end zone, Joe Smigiel congratulated his team on the effort, telling them “We’re on the way to a good thing.”

Joe Curley covers high school, collegiate and professional football for the Star. He can be reached at joe.curley@vcstar.com. For more coverage, follow @vcspreps on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

This article originally appeared on Ventura County Star: Improved Newbury Park defense shuts out Bakersfield-Centennial