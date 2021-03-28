Improved ISU volleyball stuck inside frustrating learning curve

Mar. 28—The tough thing about being on the learning curve is getting around the bend.

Indiana State's volleyball team is in the frustrating mode at present. The Sycamores, who playing predominantly underclassmen, are undoubtedly improved and feature the best hitting attack in the Missouri Valley Conference.

However, the Sycamores are still in the process of being a finished product, and when a team is in that state? It usually takes some hard lessons to get to the destination they want to go.

That was evident on Saturday in a match against perennial MVC contender Missouri State. In a supremely competitive match, ISU seemingly had the Bears on the ropes with an 18-14 lead in the fourth set of what would have determined the match in the Sycamores' favor.

However, the Sycamores lost their steam, the Bears took advantage, and forced a fifth set. ISU fell in a tightly-contested final set as Missouri State rallied for a 3-2 win at ISU Arena on Saturday.

"I'm proud of the way we played, but would obviously like a different result," ISU coach Lindsay Allman said. "Both teams scored 77 points. So you look at it and where are those opportunities if we can squeeze out one or two more points? Set one, set four and set five look different if we do that."

Everything that ISU (7-11, 7-10) has done well was evident on Saturday. ISU led the MVC in hitting with a .203 success rate and the Sycamores topped that on Saturday by hitting .212. ISU was more mistake-free than Missouri State was as MSU had 44 total errors to ISU's 35.

It was small things and ill-timed droughts that hurt the Sycamores. ISU's attacking had its least productive period at the worst time — the end of the fourth set and the fifth set. ISU's defense, good over the course of the match, allowed Missouri State hitters Azyah Green, Brooklyn Cink and Amelia Flynn to be effective at crucial moments, including the last two points of the first set and a 6-1 run to end the fourth set.

"The big thing with young kids is giving them experience. The [opponent] is going to make adjustments. They're going to take away the shot you were scoring at. We have to take in the information and make necessary adjustments. That's the learning curve as a program we're going through," Allman said.

Still, the margins were tight — there were 41 ties and 16 lead changes over an entertaining 2 hour, 24 minute match in which neither team ever led by more than seven points — and ISU also demonstrated why it has reason to be excited about its future.

Freshman Mallory Keller led ISU with 16 kills. Kaitlyn Hamilton (12) and Madeline Williams (11) also reached double-digits. Terre Haute native Chloe Mason had 29 assists. Melina Tedrow had 24 digs, with Ashley Eck and Mason close behind with 23. ISU had nine service aces spread out among five different Sycamores.

"We were hitting great. Missouri State really dug in on their defense and transition. It's something we'll have to work on to be better," Keller said.

The first set was an immediate tone-setter as the biggest lead either team enjoyed was three points and there was no run longer than four points. With the set tied at 23, kills by Missouri State's Green and Cink tipped the balance to the Bears.

The Sycamores were at their best in the second and third sets. An 8-2 run in the second set put the Sycamores up for good as their defense kept the Bears (14-6, 10-5) under wraps as Missouri State also had more unforced errors. The third set was tighter, but still controlled by ISU, as the Sycamores played error-free and defended well against a Bears attack that was predominantly left-sided.

It seemed the pattern would continue in set four as ISU took an 18-14 lead against a seemingly dispirited Bears team, but Missouri State had an extra gear.

The Bears were able to get Cink into attack mode as she had five kills to account for Missouri State's last seven points in the period. ISU's attack weakened as the setting to ISU attackers Keller and Kylie Newby wasn't as accurate. Missouri State got off the hook with a 25-21 set win.

The deciding set was tight, but the Bears once again changed tack. Suddenly, their attack was balanced, with Lindsay Lahr able to be effective on the right side. ISU couldn't get its attack going consistently. ISU did tie the match at 11 on a three-point rally, but Missouri State took advantage of two ISU errors down the stretch to earn the victory.

"They dug in defensively, forced us to transition, and the rally's got longer as the match went on. That's tough because you have to maintain tempo. Every time we were in transition that pass got a little more off the net and we slowed down just a little bit more," Allman said.

The same two teams finish off ISU's home schedule at 3 p.m. Sunday. The loss was disappointing, but ISU feels it's on the right track.

"We've talked about this a lot with the team. The upperclassmen put a lot of trust in the freshmen and underclassmen to get the job done. We're a young team and there's a learning curve, but as each year goes? It's going better each time we go out," Keller said.