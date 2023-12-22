Improved defense, Seago's shooting lifts Lions over Baldwyn

Dec. 21—BIGGERSVILLE — Heading into Thursday afternoon's matchup, the Biggersville Lions had allowed a combined 114 points in their last two games.

Against the Baldwyn Bearcats, the No. 3 boys team in Northeast Mississippi made key improvements on defense, especially when taking charges, and the offense took over from there in a 70-49 win.

"I was proud of their effort," Biggersville coach Cliff Little said. "Those are the things we focused on in practice."

The Lions held a three-point lead with 4:32 left in the third quarter. Not long after, Brooks Seago hit back-to-back 3-pointers, Malachi Stafford made one of his own, and Tre Gunn made a slam dunk in what ended up being a 14-2 run.

By the time the quarter ended, Biggersville led 51-36.

For Little, the surge was thanks to the defense being able to create opportunities that the offense cashed in on.

"You know when you're able to get a stop or a charge, to me, is one of the turning points," he said. "And then rebound the ball, get out and being able to run and go on stops creates offense."

Seago's third three of the game put the Lions up 14-11 with 2:52 to go in the first quarter, but the Bearcats went on an 8-0 run to take a five-point lead into the second.

Seago's next three came with 54 seconds left in the second and Biggersville down four. Stafford and Zialis Blackmon each added a free throw before the half.

Seago credited his team's ball movement for his big day.

"Everyone was moving and I got open," he said. "It really opens everything up for us."

Biggersville will take a short drive north on Saturday to face Corinth. Baldwyn will be off until Tuesday, Jan. 2 when it hosts Tishomingo County.

(G) Biggersville 59, Baldwyn 31: The Lions got their fifth win in their last six games on Thursday and remained undefeated in region play.

Jaylee Stafford led Biggersville with 26 points on 12 field goals while making 2 of 3 free throws. Stafford also had the first five points of the game.

Three-Pointers

Turning Point: The Lions went on a 9-3 run to end the second quarter and take a 26-25 lead into halftime.

Point Maker: Seago led the Lions with 24 points, all of which came on 3-pointers.

Talking Point: "These guys know what they've got to do. ... It's good to get a win in the division." — Cliff Little

