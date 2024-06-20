Improved bid for Celtic striker Oh - gossip

Genk have made an improved offer as they look to get a deal done for Celtic striker Oh Hyeon-gyu, according to reports in Belgium. (Football Scotland)

There is no compensation agreement in place as Rangers prepare to sign out of contract Aberdeen midfielder Connor Barron. (Daily Record)

Hibernian and Dundee are interested in former Aberdeen central defender Clark Robertson, while the 30-year-old free agent has been offered a new deal to stay on at Israeli club Ashdod. (Daily Record)

Aberdeen forward Duk tells Portuguese outlet Maisfutebol he seeks to "embrace a new challenge" after announcing he wants to leave Pittodrie. (Press & Journal, subscription required)

Defender Jack Sanders is heading to St Johnstone after three seasons at Kilmarnock, most of which was spent out on loan. (Daily Record)

Former Celtic, Aberdeen and Dundee United defender Charlie Mulgrew is the new under-18s coach at Hamilton Academical. (Scottish Sun)