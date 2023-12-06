How I would improve college football? Let's start with selection of Heisman Trophy | Adams

College football made a significant rule change this past season. It ruled that the clock shouldn’t stop on first down except in the last two minutes of each half.

The rule was designed to shorten games.

Although I never took to the street in protest of college football games lasting too long, I accepted the change and moved on.

You also could shorten games by using a running clock. I’m not in favor of that, either.

But I do have some ideas for improving college football. Let’s start with a certain award that will be presented this Saturday.

Updated Heisman: The College Football Playoff will expand from four to 12 teams next season. That means more games for the best teams.

Who plays the best in the biggest games should be a big factor in who wins the award. So, it makes no sense to award the Heisman in early December.

Wait until after the national championship game.

A new award: College football’s postseason is chockfull of individual awards, the biggest and most publicized by far is the Heisman, which is supposed to honor the best player in the country.

But the award often goes to the best quarterback. That’s understandable given the increased responsibility and impact quarterbacks have on the game.

I also would like to see an award for the best player who isn’t a quarterback. What would you call it? How about the Brock Bowers award?

A clock compromise: Instead of stopping the clock on first downs in the last two minutes, why not extend that to the last five minutes?

So what if that would prolong games a bit. It also would prolong the entertainment.

And, as Colorado coach Deion Sanders has reminded us repeatedly this season, college football is supposed to be entertainment.

Injury report: The NFL has one, and the penalty for not adhering to it is severe.

Each week, every NFL team is required to announce the status of all injured players, who are categorized as out, doubtful, or questionable.

The rule is designed to prevent teams from hiding information that could alter the betting line. Since betting is more prevalent than ever, college football should follow the NFL’s lead.

Two open weeks: As players become bigger and faster, the collisions become more intense. The result: More injuries.

An extra open week could aid the healing process for many players. To account for a second open week, teams could begin the season a week earlier or end it a week later.

Quarterback stats: I’ve made this a career cause – with no help from the NCAA.

Quarterback sacks shouldn’t count against a quarterback’s rushing yardage. And the NCAA keeps ignoring me.

The NFL has it right. Yardage lost in sacks counts against a team’s yardage but not against a quarterback’s rushing yardage.

Better hands: I’ve never seen so many dropped passes as this season. The same receiver might make a leaping one-handed catch and touch one toe down before going out of bounds. Then, on the next play he might drop a pass that any of my readers could have caught.

A simple rule for any receiver – no matter how talented – should be: You can’t run before you catch the ball. How hard can that be?

Hail Mary defense: A pet peeve of mine is a defense that rushes only three players and allows a quarterback to take his time, set up and launch a pass for the end zone on the final play. Make him move and see how effective his Hail Mary is.

Auburn didn’t make Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe move on fourth-and-31 in the Iron Bowl. You saw how that worked out.

Also, a bevy of defenders surrounding a receiver in the end zone still can be overcome if everyone goes up for the ball. Somebody must play for a possible deflection.

ADAMS: SEC football championship prediction: How can rest of conference catch Georgia, Alabama?

Targeting: The penalty is too severe to be enforced so capriciously. You might as well flip a coin on what will be called targeting and what won’t. Some of the most obvious examples of targeting that I saw this season weren’t called.

Just make inappropriate hits a personal foul.

John Adams is a senior columnist. He may be reached at 865-342-6284 or john.adams@knoxnews.com.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: How I would improve college football – starting with Heisman Trophy