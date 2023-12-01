Advertisement

'Improve the brand of Indiana football.' IU introduces Curt Cignetti as new coach.

Matthew Glenesk, Indianapolis Star
Indiana football introduced Curt Cignetti as the school's 30th head coach Friday in Bloomington.

Cignetti was 52-9 at James Madison, and the Dukes are 19-4 across their first two seasons in the Football Bowl Subdivision, including 11-1 this year, the best record in the Sun Belt.

IU President Pam Whitten and Athletic Director Scott Dolson also spoke at the news conference. Here's what was said as the new Hoosiers coach was introduced.

More Curt Cignetti quotes:

"It's a job that got my juices flowing."

"We are going to improve the brand... there will be no self-imposed limitations."

"There's one leader and he's standing here...everybody follows that lead, that's one of the keys to success, everyone thinking alike."

"I thought it was a tremendous challenge in a great football conference. The type of challenge that I’ve already succeeded at once before."

"It's football and family for me, that's it."

"It's a top down approach. It starts with me."

"It's a process, and it's a way you go about doing things... It's wanting to be great versus wanting to be normal. Normal is average... There’s no problem with average, except in my business. In my business, average is the enemy."

Curt Cignetti on transfer portal

"You have to engage with the portal. Because everybody's turning over 30% of their roster now. If you don't, you have no chance. But you build it with high school guys."

"Our best transfers were from FCS schools, two quarterbacks from G5 schools...my worst transfers at James Madison were Power Five guys."

Curt Cignetti on recruiting

"I have never, ever looked at a star. You really think some guys that puts stars on kids knows what he’s talking about, compared to coaches who are watching hours and hours of tape on kids?"

"There's going to be people in this conference that have more resources than we do, but that's not detrimental."

"This is a tremendous institution and it's time has come to make some noise and make a statement, and we're going to work everyday to make it happen."

