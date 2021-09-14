After impressive summer, Michigan State football's Jeff Pietrowski makes most of 1st start

EAST LANSING — Jeff Pietrowski lined up at right defensive end, in his first collegiate start for Michigan State football. His first time playing in front of the Spartan Stadium crowd, already roaring from a first-play touchdown.

Youngstown State’s center snapped the ball. Pietrowski rocketed from his stance, Demeatric Crenshaw within his crosshairs. Pietrowski maintained his balance after a last-ditch nudge from the tight end, his left paw on the quarterback’s waist.

Until Xavier Henderson shot through a gap, hip-checked his teammate and cleaned up for the sack.

Sorry, youngster.

Michigan State defensive end Jeff Pietrowski (47) and defensive end Jacub Panasiuk (96) celebrate a tackle against Youngstown State during the first half at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021.

No worries, though. The sophomore made his own impression later in the first quarter by dropping Crenshaw on his own, finishing with three additional tackles to go with that sack and QB hurry in the Spartans’ 42-14 blowout of the Penguins on Saturday.

“Sometimes it's hard for me to really see what's going on and who's playing well. So I just asked Jeff, 'How'd you play?' And he said, 'Pretty good,'” said Henderson, the senior leader of the defense. “He got his first career sack, his first career tackle for a loss. I'm real happy for Jeff. Jeff's a guy who plays with a ton of energy. I don't know if there's anybody who practices harder than him.”

The 6-foot-1, 250-pound native of Medina, Ohio, who prepped at vaunted St. Edward High near Cleveland, got his first taste of action as a true freshman last season. He played in all seven games, predominantly on special teams. But similar to Kenny Willekes, Pietrowski’s high motor and pass-rush savvy allows him to overcome being an undersized defensive end, and worked his way into 48 defensive snaps a year ago to wet his feet with four tackles and whet his appetite for a bigger role this fall.

“That's definitely something that's huge in having that experience of playing in all the games last year and getting some snaps at the end as the year went on,” Pietrowski said. “And then this year, getting spring ball, you just grow and it slows down a little bit.”

Michigan State defensive end Jeff Pietrowski (47) chases Youngstown State running back Christian Turner (20) during the second half at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021.

In the opener against Northwestern, Pietrowski got two tackles and a QB hurry against Hunter Johnson in MSU’s 38-21 opening win. Then a week ago, when it became clear starter Drew Beesley and grad transfer Drew Jordan would miss the YSU game, along with freshman Itayvion “Tank” Brown, Pietrowski learned it would be his first chance to start against the Football Championship Subdivision team from his home state. And he produced.

“Playing a lot in the Northwestern game, that helped me,” he said. “When I heard I got the start, I mean I was excited and juiced up, obviously. But it was just normal football, just one play at a time.”

Pietrowski’s name was one that continually came up from his teammates and coach Mel Tucker throughout spring practice and preseason camp. The performance Saturday didn’t surprise Tucker.

“The care factor is high, very high, with those guys,” he said. “And what we saw on the field is what we see in practice from those guys. ... There's no surprises on the field from our standpoint. We know what to expect.”

