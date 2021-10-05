Impressive stats, comparisons for the Bills defense, including the 2000 Ravens

In terms of the modern NFL, the 2000 Baltimore Ravens are a team that sits near the top, if not at the very summit of, the discussion in terms of best defenses in league history.

Good news for the Bills: They have something in common with that all-time unit.

In Weeks 2 and 4 this season, respectively, the Bills (3-1) shutout the Miami Dolphins and Houston Texans.

In putting up those goose eggs, Buffalo’s defense became the third team since 1972 to do so. The 2000 Ravens were the last squad pull that off, and prior to them was the 1991 Washington Football Team.

Bonus: Both of those teams went on to win the Super Bowl.

Buffalo has a long ways to go until they claim a title or prove they’re in such a realm… but after four games and a lackluster 2020 for the Bills defense? We’ll take that.

Within this feat, the Bills (3-1) have also mustered a couple of other impressive statistics as well.

At the top, the Bills currently lead the NFL in takeaways, edging out the Dallas Cowboys (10) and Arizona Cardinals (9).

And some others:

Speaking of the Cards, the Bills’ +90 point different beats them out of the NFL lead. The Cardinals are at +55.

Average yards allowed per game: 1st (216.8)

Passing yards allowed per game: 1st (148.8)

Red zone defense: 1st

Turnover differential: 1st (+7)

