This impressive stat helps detail Isaiah Wynn's great start to Patriots' season

This impressive stat helps detail Wynn's great start to Patriots' season originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

One of the bright spots for the New England Patriots through the first two games of the 2020 NFL season has been the performance of the offensive line, and left tackle Isaiah Wynn is playing a huge role in that success.

The Patriots offensive line was hit hard by injuries last season, which really hurt the team's depth.

Starting center David Andrews missed the entire 2019 campaign after being hospitalized with blood clots. Starting right tackle Marcus Cannon missed one game due to injury, and Wynn missed eight games because of injury.

This season has been a different story.

Andrews and Wynn both returned healthy, teaming with All Pro-caliber guards Joe Thuney and Shaq Mason to elevate the offensive line back among the league's top units.

Wynn has not allowed a sack through two games, and according to Pro Football Focus, the 24-year-old left tackle hasn't given up a single pressure, either.

Isaiah Wynn through 2 Games:



- 72 Pass Blocking Snaps

- 0 Pressures Allowed pic.twitter.com/A6iyIiGYEA — PFF NE Patriots (@PFF_Patriots) September 22, 2020

Wynn's talent has never been in question. The only concern has been his durability. He missed all of his 2018 rookie season with a torn Achilles, and a foot injury sidelined him for half of the 2019 campaign.

Now that he's healthy and in the lineup consistently, Wynn is developing into a very good left tackle, and his play recently drew the praise of Patriots head coach Bill Belichick.

"Isaiah is a good player, does a lot of things well," Belichick said during his Wednesday press conference. "He’s a very athletic player with very good playing strength and leverage. He’s got good feet and he’s a smart kid, and he really takes well to coaching and making adjustments and those kinds of things. So, it’s good to have him out there and hopefully he can continue in his development.

"He and Joe (Thuney) have played together now. They have a good feel for each other there and work together well on a lot of different combinations and adjustments and things like that they have to make. Those two guys really help each other. They're both good players and they help each other as well."

A healthy and productive offensive line will be absolutely pivotal to the Patriots' success this season, especially with a new starting quarterback in Cam Newton and a run game that has been largely successful through two games.