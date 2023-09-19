Impressive QBs lead top teams: What we learned from Section V football's Week 3

Your team is in great shape if you have a good quarterback.

Section V has plenty. But to name a few of the area's best signal callers, just look at McQuaid's Will DiMarco, Honeoye Falls-Lima's Matt Meacham and Avon's Chris Thompson. They all led their teams to one-score Week 2 victories.

Others played well in defeat. Take Fairport's Jackson Rucker for example. The dual threat senior was close to leading the Red Raiders to an upset over four-time Section V champion McQuaid and impressed coach Knights Bobby Bates, who urged fellow Class AA teams not to take Fairport lightly this fall.

"Jackson Rucker is one heck of a quarterback," Bates said. "He did a fine job finding his receivers. He's a run threat as well. That's a tough team to prepare for because they have so many weapons."

McQuaid-Fairport quarterback duel

Fairport quarterback Jackson Rucker rolls away from pressure as he looks downfield for a receiver.

McQuaid junior quarterback Will DiMarco played as well as advertised during the Knights' first true test in Week 3, narrowly defeating Fairport after a pair of blowout wins to open the season.

McQuaid won 35-28, but Rucker helped Fairport (1-2) open with a 13-0 lead, and nearly engineered a game-tying drive in the final moments. Rucker guided receivers Sam Pucci, James Poligone and Patrick Nobes' plays down field, forcing the Knights (3-0) to move their safeties over. Rucker threw a nice jump ball on Pucci's touchdown, and called his own number on two rushing scores he ran for 89 of his 320 total yards.

McQuaid quarterback Will DiMarco has to pass over Fairport defender Joseph Roselli.

The Knights leaned on DiMarco to bring them back. His pass to John Harding pulled them within six. But DiMarco's highlight came when he stepped up in the pocket and found Brenton Paladino up the seam for a 48-yard touchdown as time expired for a 14-13 halftime lead. DiMarco found Paladino again, reeling in a defensive back as he pulled off a nifty fake bootleg for an easy 12-yard score. DiMarco also rushed for a touchdown and accumulated 258 total yards.

"I talked to coach Wayne this week and said 'Hey man, your guys got it going," Bates said. "They've got a lot of weapons, they do a nice job up front and they distribute the ball to a lot of guys. That's a tough team to play during the season and postseason."

'Special connection' at Honeoye Falls-Lima

Honeoye Falls-Lima quarterback Matthew Meacham

Honeoye Falls-Lima senior quarterback Matt Meacham's top target returned just in the nick of time.

The Cougars were without receiver Andrew Wanzenried when they dropped their first two contests. But the senior returned from a quad injury against reigning champion Batavia. Meacham and Wanzenried connected on a pair of red zone touchdowns. The second was the game-winner. Wanzenried had six receptions for 70 yards in his season debut, and Meacham, who threw over 300 yards in the opener, passed for 165 yards Friday to improve to 1-2. Wanzenried is also HF-L's best cornerback, but only played receiver in Week 3.

"Wanzenried is our best receiver. It was great to have him back," HF-L coach John Russ said. "He's just a game changer. He's not the fastest or biggest kid, but he does what he's coached to do. Matt and Andrew just have a special connection."

Closer look at Avon's 'perfect' play

Avon quarterback Christopher Thompson gets the pass away before being knocked out of bounds by Oakfield-Alabama/Elba's Ashton Bezon.

Did Avon run the "perfect" play?

Here's a closer look at senior quarterback Chris Thompson's 75-yard rushing touchdown during his Braves' 13-6 win over Oakfield-Alabama/Elba's state-ranked Aggies.

Avon (2-1) ran QB power from a trips left formation against an eight-man box. Kal Dolgos' crackback block was the key as he took the middle linebacker completely out of the play. Fellow receivers Jordan Murray and Remy Greenwood blocked the nearest defensive backs. OA/E's far side safety had the best shot at Thompson around the Aggies' 30, but running back Wesley Farley sprinted ahead and launched into him, clearing his quarterback's path for a six-point lead with 4:31 remaning.

Guards Travis Hollada and Brady Driscoll both pulled left, engaging with the outside linebacker and defensive end. Ryan Davis originally lined up in the backfield of Thompson's shotgun, but motioned beside the left tackle to give Avon a "sixth" lineman to double team the end.

Englert and his coaching staff — which has about 60 years of combined experience — is thankful that this team trusts in their system.

"When everybody does their one-eleventh, good plays happen," Englert said. "Games like these are won in the trenches. ... We called that play at the perfect time and it felt good."

All-state QB may miss season

Tioga's Isaac Peterson sacks Oakfield-Alabama/Elba quarterback Bodie Hyde during the Class D state semifinal game on Friday, Nov. 26, 2021 at Cicero–North Syracuse High School.

Oakfield-Alabama/Elba (2-1) was shorthanded Saturday as the Aggies played without first team all-state quarterback Bodie Hyde.

Hyde was seen on crutches at Avon with a knee injury that will sideline him for the remainder of the football season. The three-sport athlete suffered the injury during Week 2, and may miss his senior basketball and baseball seasons too. Englert talked to Hyde before the game. Coach has the upmost respect for the senior, who beat his Avon team in the fall 2021 Section V Class D final. Any win over a "powerhouse" such as the one coach Tyler Winter has built at Oakfield-Alabama/Elba is worthy, but Avon felt terrible about Hyde's injury.

"Bodie is a great kid and a role model," Englert said. "We have a lot of respect for him. I don't wish that on anyone. He's a humble kid. He'll get better, heal up, and play at the next level."

Section V football players honored by Buffalo Bills

We're proud to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month!



Sunday, we honored Joseph Garcia and Adrianna Gauna with the 2023 NFL Hispanic Heritage Leadership Award, and veteran Edwin Ortiz during the third quarter break of the game. — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) September 18, 2023

Section V athletes Joseph Garcia and Adrianna Gauna were honored by the Buffalo Bills on Sunday in celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month. Both seniors received the 2023 NFL Hispanic Heritage Leadership award, four tickets and a custom game day ball at Highmark Stadium.

Garcia, a Nicaraguan, is a running back and captain at Gates Chili. Gauna, a Puerto Rican, plays center and defensive back for Rochester Academy Charter School's girls flag football team. Finalists will later be selected to participate in Pro Bowl or Super Bowl week activities.

Week 3 football notes

TITANS WIN-Great comeback after a hard fought game. Congratulations to Coach Deuschle on his 100th career win! #GOTITANS #WIN 💯💯💯 pic.twitter.com/jb1v5mkExq — Thomas Football (@WTTitanFootball) September 15, 2023

Webster Thomas coach Scott Deuschle won his 100th game in riveting fashion. His Titans came back to defeat Penfield 26-21 to improve to 2-1.

Monroe coach Terrell Cunningham's Red Jackets have outscored teams 102-6 during their 2-0 start thanks to a crippling defense and high-scoring offense. In Saturday's 48-0 win over Rochester Prep, Monroe's two defensive touchdowns and a punt return gave the hosts an 18-0 lead before quarterback Khaya Moses could take an offensive snap.

