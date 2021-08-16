After impressive preseason game, Dwayne Haskins gets some first-team reps

Dwayne Haskins is not competing with Ben Roethlisberger to be the Steelers’ first-string quarterback. But he may be making gains in his competition with Mason Rudolph to be the No. 2 quarterback in Pittsburgh.

Steelers coach Mike Tomlin praised Haskins for his play in last week’s preseason game against the Eagles, and Haskins got some work with the first-team offense on Sunday.

When Roethlisberger, who had most of the first-team reps on Sunday, took a two-minute drill off, it was Haskins and not Rudolph who led the first-string offense, according to Ray Fittipaldo of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

A former first-round draft pick who flamed out in Washington, Haskins has been getting good reviews for his work in Steelers camp. Rudolph is still ahead of Haskins on the depth chart, but Haskins appears to be making progress.

