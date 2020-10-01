Will this impressive Patriots win streak end vs. Chiefs in Week 4?

Will this impressive Patriots streak end vs. Chiefs in Week 4? originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots have been unbeatable in October, literally, over the last few years. This win streak is very much in danger of being snapped on Sunday, though.

The Patriots will soon travel to Arrowhead Stadium to play the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs in the most-anticipated matchup on the Week 4 schedule.

The undefeated Chiefs are the best team in the league, led by an explosive offense featuring superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

If the Chiefs prevail and defeat the Patriots in back-to-back regular seasons, New England's October win streak will be snapped.

The Patriots have won 12 straight games in October, which is tied with the Saints (current) for the fourth longest streak in the month since the 1970 AFL-NFL merger.



The Patriots' last loss in October?



To Cam Newton and the Panthers, 33-30, on Oct. 1, 2017. — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) October 1, 2020

Here's a look at each October game of that win streak.

Oct. 27, 2019: 27-13 vs. Cleveland Browns

Oct. 21, 2019: 33-0 at New York Jets

Oct. 10, 2019: 35-14 vs. New York Giants

Oct. 6, 2019: 33-7 at Washington Football Team

Oct. 29, 2018: 25-6 at Buffalo Bills

Oct. 21, 2018: 38-31 at Chicago Bears

Oct. 14, 2018: 43-40 vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Oct. 4, 2018: 38-24 vs. Indianapolis Colts

Oct. 29, 2017: 21-13 vs. Los Angeles Chargers

Oct. 22, 2017: 23-7 vs. Atlanta Falcons

Oct. 15, 2017: 24-17 at New York Jets

Oct. 5, 2017: 19-14 at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Oddsmakers have pegged the Patriots as heavy 7-point underdogs entering this game, which is the largest spread against New England since Week 1 in 2016 when Jimmy Garoppolo started in place of a suspended Tom Brady on the road versus the Arizona Cardinals.

Devin McCourty: Week 4 vs. Chiefs is "classic Do Your Job game"

The Patriots, to their credit, have fared better than most teams against Mahomes. New England has beaten Mahomes in two of its three meetings against the former league MVP, and in the only loss, the Kansas City quarterback posted mediocre stats of 283 yards with one touchdown and one interception at Gillette Stadium last season.

If the Patriots are going to win Sunday's showdown, they'll need to maintain their status as the league's top rushing attack and win the turnover battle. This is going to be an enormous challenge for the Pats, but it would be foolish to write off any team coached by Bill Belichick.