Some impressive Max Johnson numbers following LSU’s win over Mississippi State

Tigers quarterback Max Johnson led LSU to a 28-25 victory over Mississippi State on Saturday. While doing so, he put up some impressive numbers and extended a Football Bowl Subdivision-leading streak.

Johnson’s four touchdown passes gave him six straight games with three or more touchdown passes. Last week Johnson became the first LSU quarterback to throw for at least three touchdowns in each of his first five starts. That trend continued Saturday in the win over the Bulldogs.

Johnson was 17 for 27 for 280 yards and four touchdowns in Starkville. He threw one interception.

Johnson is the first Tigers quarterback to put up multiple touchdowns of 55-plus yards in a game since 2016 when Danny Etling did it, according to the ESPN broadcast of Saturday’s game.

Johnson also became the first quarterback since Rohan Davey to pass for three touchdowns of over 40 yards in the same game, according to Glen West of Sports Illustrated.

Johnson praised the defense in his postgame comments and gave the unit a lot of credit for the win. The LSU defense held Mississippi State to three points in the first half as Johnson and the offense came to life in the second half. He also credited offensive coordinator Jake Peetz for dialing up great plays throughout.

Johnson, on the season, has thrown for 1,144 yards and 15 touchdowns, including six of 40-plus yards.