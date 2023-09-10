How impressive was Lions win against Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs? 'NFL GameDay Morning'
"NFL GameDay Morning" discuss the season kickoff game between the Detroit Lions and the Kansas City Chiefs.
"NFL GameDay Morning" discuss the season kickoff game between the Detroit Lions and the Kansas City Chiefs.
Football is back. Here's what you need to know about how to watch Sunday Night Football.
Football is back. Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Bengals vs. Browns game.
Football is back. Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Packers vs. Bears game.
Here’s everything you need to know injury-wise for Week 1.
Plenty of people watched the Chiefs open the season with a loss.
The Lions kept their momentum from late last season going.
Are you ready for the 2023 fantasy football season to start? Antonio Losada kicks things off with a Week 1 TNF breakdown.
Here are three ways to wager on Patrick Mahomes against the Lions' porous defense.
Travis Kelce was listed as questionable on the injury report.
Quarterback Patrick Mahomes said he still has "trust" in the wideout, but fans took a more critical approach.
Early in the season opener, Dan Campbell made a big gamble.
The Lions' hunt for the playoffs begins with a tough matchup against the reigning NFL champs.
Here's how to watch every single matchup on NFL+, the league's streaming service.
Football is back. Here's what you need to know about the 2023 NFL season opener.
The absence of Chris Jones and Travis Kelce loomed large for the Chiefs, as did their dropped passes. Mahomes is already seizing on the opportunity.
The Raiders are breaking in a new QB at altitude against a division rival. Sign us up.
The defending champions don't have an easy matchup in Week 1.
In the first regular season Four Verts of 2023, Charles McDonald addresses the ongoing holdout of Chiefs star Chris Jones, talks up two sleeper teams and makes his picks for every division champ.
When futility is the norm, a season-opening win over the defending Super Bowl champs means a lot more.
Andy Reid got a play from a janitor, so why can't the Lions get one from a ref?