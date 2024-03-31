Impressive Iowa State guard from Wisconsin enters transfer portal

The NCAA men’s basketball transfer portal continues to grow in size and a Kimberly, Wisconsin, native from Iowa State entered his name Saturday.

After one season with the Cyclones, guard Jackson Paveletzke will head to his third school in three years. The 6-foot-2, 185-pound athlete averaged 3.4 points per game while playing an average of 10.5 minutes per contest with Iowa State.

What makes Paveletzke an interesting option on the open market is his freshman season with Wofford. In his first collegiate season, he averaged 15.1 points and 3.7 assists while shooting 49.3 percent from the field.

Considering the fact that Wisconsin has already reeled in one Wisconsin native from Wofford in Max Klesmit, Greg Gard and his staff could certainly revisit the well again this offseason with Paveletzke.

NEWS: Iowa State guard Jackson Paveletzke is entering the transfer portal, per source. Paveletzke just wrapped up his first season at Iowa State after playing his freshman season at Wofford. Averaged 15.1PPG as a freshman. He averaged 3.4PPG, 1.0RPG and 1.0APG this season. Shot… pic.twitter.com/o78cUuekr7 — 24/7 High School Hoops (@247HSHoops) March 30, 2024

