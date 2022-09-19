How impressive is the Giants 2-0 start? 'GMFB'
The Giants are paying Kenny Golladay like a top wide receiver, but they aren’t using him like one. Golladay had two catches for 22 yards in the first game of the season and played just two snaps in their 19-16 win over the Panthers in Week Two. That followed a summer that made it seem [more]
Count Bears QB Justin Fields among those who believe he scored a touchdown on his fourth-and-goal run despite what the officials ruled.
Conspicuously visible during Sunday’s fourth-quarter fracas between the Buccaneers and Saints was retired Tampa Bay coach Bruce Arians. The NFL may be taking a closer look at whether he’ll be allowed to roam so freely on the sidelines during games. Now the “senior adviser to the General Manger” (which sounds better than “assistant to the [more]
The tweets about the Browns say it all. After a shocking loss to the New York Jets, Cleveland fans took to social media and sounded off.
Kyle Juszczyk had a funny reaction when he realized he was the emergency QB on Sunday.
The NFL honors sparked a new look for Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.
The Raiders had a 20-0 lead on Sunday.
Week 2 was a beautiful disaster. Josh Schrock delivers his NFL Power Rankings after "Is anyone good?" Sunday.
What was Fields thinking?
Jimmy Garoppolo walked away with a win and more than $350,000 on Sunday after he took over as the 49ers' quarterback against the Seahawks.
49ers starting quarterback Trey Lance is out for the year. Jimmy Garoppolo is in. The 49ers likely will have to add someone else to the depth chart in San Francisco. Currently, the only other quarterback on the 49ers roster is rookie Brock Purdy. The last man taken in the 2022 draft, Purdy beat out Nate [more]
Lattimore and Evans have been here before.
The Dodgers and Astros have been here before, but the Mets (1988) and Braves (2003) can reach 100 wins too.
49ers coach Kyle Shanahan revealed his on-field message to Trey Lance after the young quarterback suffered a broken ankle against Seattle.
Tom Brady took his anger out on a tablet device during the Buccaneers' Week 2 matchup vs. the Saints.
Tom Brady doesn't seem happy, and what should have been a career victory lap is, so far, a sad slog.
Yahoo Sports' Andy Behrens offers three early pickups for this upcoming week, including a pair of receivers and a running back in Miami.
Social media reactions from Justin Fields' failed goal-line attempt out of the shotgun formation.
Los Angeles Rams kicker Matt Gay had a hilarious response to being fined by the NFL for not wearing long enough pants in Week 1.
The Indianapolis Colts are 0-1-1 after poor performances against the Jacksonville Jaguars and Houston Texans.