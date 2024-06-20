Impressive England beat West Indies to start Super 8s

England only edged through to the Super 8s stage at the expense of Scotland on net run-rate [Getty Images]

T20 World Cup, St Lucia

West Indies 180-4 (20 overs): Charles 38 (34), Powell 36 (17); Moeen 1-15

England 181-2 (17.3 overs): Salt 87* (47), Bairstow 48* (26)

England won by eight wickets

England produced their best performance of the T20 World Cup so far to begin the Super 8s stage with a composed eight-wicket win against West Indies.

Having cannily restricted the previously unbeaten co-hosts to 180-4 on a good pitch, the defending champions completed the chase with 15 balls to spare.

Phil Salt batted through for a fine 87 not out while Jonny Bairstow made 48 not out to add impetus after the loss of Jos Buttler and Moeen Ali.

With 70 needed from seven overs, Bairstow struck a six and a four before hitting 15 of the 16 runs in the next over bowled by spinner Akeal Hosein.

Salt then crashed an over from seamer Romario Shepherd for 30 runs as England won at a canter and, perhaps significantly, boosted their net run-rate.

They play South Africa in less than 48 hours, knowing a win will likely seal their progression to the semi-finals.

After that they still have a meeting with the tournament's surprise package, the United States, with the top two sides in the group progressing.

England back to their best

England’s group stage was a mixed bag with a washout, defeat by Australia and two rain-affected wins against Namibia and Oman which meant they only edged through courtesy of their net run-rate.

This performance, against one of the tournament favourites, was Buttler's side back to something approaching their very best.

West Indies were unbeaten in eight T20s but their powerful batting line-up was kept in check and then the score knocked off with relative ease.

The only wobble came when Buttler fell lbw to Roston Chase for 25, having put on a measured opening stand of 67 with Salt, and Moeen picked out deep mid-wicket off Andre Russell, having been promoted to attack West Indies spinners.

But Bairstow took charge as Salt’s scoring slowed, pulling Alzarri Joseph for six and then ramping him over the keeper.

That swung the momentum and Salt reignited with a brutal assault of Shepherd, including two big straight sixes.

After all of the doubts, England suddenly looked like contenders again.