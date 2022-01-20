How impressive would it be if Brady wins the Super Bowl with the Buccaneers depleted roster? | You Pod to Win the Game

Associated Press

Las Vegas Raiders interim coach Rich Bisaccia interviewed for the full-time job on Wednesday as owner Mark Davis searches for a coach and general manager to lead the franchise into the future. Bisaccia took over in October when Jon Gruden was forced to resign following the release of old offensive emails and had a 7-5 record in the regular season. The 61-year-old Bisaccia did a good job keeping the Raiders on track through the aftermath of the Gruden ordeal and receiver Henry Ruggs III's release after being charged with felonies in a fatal DUI crash that killed a 23-year-old woman.