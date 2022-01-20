How impressive would it be if Brady wins the Super Bowl with the Buccaneers depleted roster? | You Pod to Win the Game
Yahoo Sports’ Charles Robinson and Jay Busbee discuss where a Super Bowl winning run with this Bucs team would rank among Tom Brady’s accomplishments. Did Aaron Rodgers actually do more with less talent than Tom Brady this season? And could this Tamp Bay squad win a playoff game if Brady has a bad game? Hear the full conversation on the You Pod to Win the Game podcast. Subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher or wherever you listen.