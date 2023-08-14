Here’s how impressive the Bears offensive line was against the Titans

The Chicago Bears generally played well on Saturday against the Tennessee Titans, with many of the stars putting their best foot forward in their first live-action game of 2023.

Bears such as quarterback Justin Fields, receiver DJ Moore, running back Khalil Herbert and cornerback Kyler Gordon all impressed in their limited snaps. But the real treat was the strong showing of the positions many considered to be weaknesses, providing an extremely pleasant surprise for the fans.

The designated weak points of the team are considered both the offensive and defensive lines, extremely important positions that can prohibit the Bears from making a big leap in play this year. The guys in those spots, however, proved that they weren’t going to be written off so easily on Saturday.

The defensive line was the star of the show, as players like rookie defensive tackle Zacch Pickens and defensive ends Trevis Gipson and Terrell Lewis became a force that the Titans couldn’t contain. Conversely, the Bears’ offensive line was able to hold their own for most of the game, being a big reason why Moore and Herbert were able to score long catch-and-run touchdowns.

Evaluating the offensive line can be a tough task, considering they aren’t the focal point of any play and they don’t have a category of stats that you can look up following a game.

Pro Football Focus recognized the Bears as having the highest pass blocking grade in the first week of preseason (87.1). They also had the second-highest run blocking grade (88.3).

The Bears’ O-line as a whole allowed only three QB pressures, the second fewest of all NFL teams in preseason Week 1, trailing only the Las Vegas Raiders. Offensive linemen Alex Leatherwood (86.4), Ja’Tyre Carter (85.7), Larry Borom (83.5), and Doug Kramer (82.5) led the way for Chicago.

As for those three QB pressures, Borom allowed one while Aviante Collins allowed two pressures.

It’s encouraging that what was widely considered the most suspect aspect of the team had such a strong showing. The play of the offensive line should only get better too, as starting right guard Nate Davis returned to practice Monday.

Things are starting to come together for the Bears.

