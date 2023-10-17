Impressive ’25 offensive lineman Michael Troutman talks Rutgers football visit, offer

Following an unofficial visit on Saturday, Rutgers football became the latest offer for Michael Troutman.

Rutgers now joins a very crowded recruitment for the talented New Jersey offensive lineman. A member of the class of 2025, Troutman already has a strong Power Five offer list that includes: Boston College, Duke, Michigan State, Penn State, Pittsburgh and Texas A&M among others.

And now, of course, Rutgers. The offer from Michigan State came last week.

A 6-foot-3, 270-pound offensive lineman, Troutman plays for powerhouse program DePaul Catholic (Wayne, New Jersey). He is a three-star recruit who is ranked the No. 24 player in New Jersey by Rivals.

Troutman visited Rutgers on Saturday to see the game against Michigan State. Rutgers pulled off an improbable comeback, scoring three touchdowns in the fourth quarter to improve their record to 5-2 (2-2 Big Ten).

“I had went with my step-dad and my little brother, the game was great – especially with the comeback win at the end,” Troutman told Rutgers Wire. “After the game, I was blessed enough to be in the locker room with the players and got to celebrate with them a little bit. A little bit before I left I got to speak with coach Schiano (head coach Greg Schiano) personally where we spoke about what it took and what it meant to be part of the Rutgers family. “Shortly thereafter, I was blessed to have received an offer from coach Schiano himself.”

I

t was another significant offer for Troutman, who has worked his way to holding one of the most impressive offer lists in the state.

“It’s a blessing and I feel like it’s an opportunity most New Jersey football players hope to have,” Troutman said.

Up next for Troutman are a couple of visits to ACC programs.

“As of right now I plan on going to Boston college for the game against UConn on the 28th,” Troutman said. “And then I should be at Pitt for the game against Florida State on November 4th.”

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire