Impressions from potential Texas playoff opponents’ spring games

Spring games for a handful of teams are complete. Some of them had our attention on Saturday.

Heading into the weekend we looked at three teams whose spring games might be of interest to Texas faithful: Georgia, Alabama and Ohio State. A few things stuck out from the games.

For Ohio State, the overwhelming theme is that perhaps even the majority of their backups are built like starters. Several years of recruiting for head coach Ryan Day has built a roster with few flaws if any.

Top Ohio State pass rusher Jack Sawyer is back to lead a defense that should strike fear into opponents. The story of the day, however, was on the offensive side of the football.

It became evident that the Buckeyes have one of the most talent laden quarterback rooms with Will Howard, Devin Brown, Julian Sayin, Air Noland and Lincoln Kienholz. From what I saw from Sayin, the Alabama transfer quarterback, and Air Noland, both seem to high the high upside that they were said to have.

Alabama’s spring game might have gone as you expected. Starting quarterback Jalen Milroe delivered several highlight throws prior to what could be a memorable season for the Crimson Tide signal caller. Alabama could be primed for a more explosive offensive showing in 2024.

For Georgia, several receivers were spoken of glowingly by their head coach Kirby Smart. Dominic Lovett, Arian Smith, Dillon Bell, RaRa Thomas and Colbie Young were all singled out for their spring production so far. For a team known for its defensive dominance, breakout players on the offensive side of the football should be cause for concern for opponents.

The above three teams could all factor into the playoff race and come between Texas and a national title. We’re keeping a closer eye on Alabama after its offensive explosion on Saturday.

