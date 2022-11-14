Impressions of Packers win over Cowboys 'GMFB'
"GMFB" discuss their impressions of the Green Bay Packers win over the Dallas Cowboys from Week 10.
Chargers running back Austin Ekeler says the team can't use injuries as a crutch and has to deliver big plays as they push to make the playoffs.
The Green Bay Packers defeated the Dallas Cowboys, 31-28, on Sunday in Mike McCarthy's return to Lambeau Field.
Highlighting the top standouts for the Packers from Sunday’s win over the Cowboys.
Next up, the Cowboys head to Minneapolis to face the 7-1 Vikings.
A couple of weeks ago, the Lions fired their defensive pass game coordinator/defensive backs coach Aubrey Pleasant. But it didn’t take long for Pleasant to find a new job with a familiar face, all while sticking in the same division. According to Rob Demovsky of ESPN, Pleasant has joined the Packers as an assistant coach. [more]
The backup quarterback stole the show in Hollywood.
Former NFL head coach Bill Cowher called the hiring of Jeff Saturday "a travesty," and Colts execs were reportedly against the move.
The Bucs' trick play involving Tom Brady as a wide receiver went horribly wrong Sunday, but the quarterback was able to joke about the gaffe after Tampa Bay beat the Seahawks anyway.
Midway through the third quarter, the Cardinals have had to make another change at quarterback. Third-string QB Trace McSorley has entered the game for Colt McCoy. McCoy headed to the medical tent after throwing an incomplete pass that was also flagged for intentional grounding. McCoy was shown on the FOX broadcast grabbing the back of [more]
Packers wide receiver Christian Watson‘s start to Sunday’s game against the Cowboys felt like another chapter in an unhappy rookie season, but he and the team were able to turn things around. Watson opened his NFL career by dropping a would-be touchdown against the Vikings and he had two more drops early in Sunday’s game [more]
Jimmy Garoppolo is not without flaws, but teammate George Kittle explained what makes the quarterback a winner with the 49ers.
Kyler Murray is a talented, electrifying athlete, but the Arizona Cardinals played better for Colt McCoy against the Los Angeles Rams.
The Raiders are reeling at 2-7.
Colts quarterback Matt Ryan is a believer in interim head coach Jeff Saturday. Ryan said after the Colts beat the Raiders that Saturday showed up last week and immediately addressed the awkwardness of his own presence, having not been a part of the team and now leading the team. Saturday then got down to business [more]
Patriots and Raiders fans are agreeing Josh McDaniels should be out as head coach
Micah Parsons on Cowboys run defense: “If people want to keep doing their own thing, we are going to deal with this all year. We have to be accountable. We have to stay in our gaps.”
While Christian Watson had a breakthrough game for the Green Bay Packers, the Buffalo Bills showed they are a flawed football team.
No. 1 Georgia led an unchanged top five in The Associated Press college football poll Sunday, while the rest of the Top 25 was shuffled after eight ranked teams lost — including two big upsets in the Pac-12. For the second straight week, the Bulldogs received all but one of the 63 first-place votes in the AP Top 25 presented by Regions Bank. No. 2 Ohio State received the other first-place vote.
Upsets among College Football Playoff contenders have caused several teams to tumble down the latest NCAA Re-Rank 1-131 and others move up.
#Bills defense critical post-#Vikings: 'We knock the [expletive] ball down, we win'