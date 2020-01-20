If you're not following Andrew Hawkins on social media, you're missing out!

The former NFL wide receiver who played six seasons in the NFL, three with the Cincinnati Bengals and three with the Cleveland Browns, is now with the NFL Network as a host and multi-platform contributor.

In his role, Hawkins hosts a variety of content on NFL Media's digital and social channels, including new show formats and other engaging VOD content. The two-time Sports Emmy Award nominee also appears on various NFL Network shows such as NFL Total Access and Good Morning Football.

And if there's one thing Hawkins knows about the NFL, it's that the league has a lot of unique characters.

In recent years, all professional sports leagues have stepped their fashion game up.

Game day arrival fits have become a major trend.

Some athletes try extra hard and have stylists. Others choose to go the opposite route and dress for comfort. And some use props or try to be extra goofy to garner attention.

Hawkins took all of those figures and released a parody video, which includes two Seahawks.

All the different types of NFL players arriving to the stadium 😂😂😂 @thecheckdown @TwitterSports pic.twitter.com/SjvwWksUp8 — Andrew Hawkins (@Hawk) January 19, 2020

Hawk parodies Cam Newton's arrival look. A non-existent Andrew Luck. Daniel Jones and Eli Manning, too.

But his impersonation of Marshawn Lynch and Russell Wilson are spot on.

In the video, Hawkins is seen walking, stroking a large, feathered chicken head mask before he eventually attacks the camera. Awesome!

Then, a depiction of Russell Wilson's look pre-Ciara and post-Ciara, where Hawkins is dressed nerdy to being dressed in the freshest of fits.

Bravo, Hawk! So good...

These impressions of Marshawn Lynch and Russell Wilson are spot on originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest