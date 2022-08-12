Impressions of Malik Willis' preseason debut 'GMFB'
The "Good Morning Football" crew breaks down Tennessee Titans quarterback Malik Willis' NFL debut in the preseason. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
We have the info you need if you want to watch or listen to the Philadelphia Eagles preseason opener against the New York Jets.
The New York Giants were already thin along the offensive line and if Shane Lemieux (toe) missed any extended time, they're in trouble.
Michigan State has signed coach Tom Izzo to a new deal valued at $6.2 million per season, giving him about $2 million more each year. ''Michigan State has been a home to me and my family for 40 years and I'm ecstatic to sign this contract,'' said Izzo, who was hired at the school by the late Jud Heathcote as a part-time assistant in 1983. Izzo, 67, who was inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame in 2016, won a national championship in 2000 and leads all active coaches with eight Final Four appearances.
Titans head coach Mike Vrabel pulled rookie quarterback Malik Willis mid-drive in the third quarter. Why? Because he wasn't throwing the ball.
Get the latest on why Tom Brady is taking some extended time away from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for personal reasons
Sometimes it's about who's better. But sometimes there are other factors at play when it comes to the initial 53-man roster. @KDDrummondNFL looks at a few names that would raise an eyebrow if let go.
Elliott popped up afterward and had a few words with the Denver LB in a joint practice that featured several other skirmishes. | From @ToddBrock24f7
Antonio Brown shared a meme Thursday on Twitter revealing the biggest regret of his NFL career.
With appeals officer Peter Harvey quite possibly poised to impose a lengthy suspension on Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson as soon as Friday, Watson’s camp has floated the notion of Watson accepting an eight-game suspension, along with a $5 million fine. The league has yet to offer any indication as to its position regarding Watson’s reported [more]
Patrick Mahomes spends considerable time improving his game. But this is something different that will help the Chiefs on the field.
Cam Smith offered a slight hint about his upcoming plans following the first round of the playoff opener.
There were at least six fights between the Broncos and Cowboys. But Dak Prescott was accurate early and Micah Parsons was a beast.
Bill Belichick has high praise for one second-year player.
Jordan Davis created a buzz when he pushed back center Cam Jurgens in a training camp rep, but the rookie DT is no fan of his newfound fame.
NFL insider Ian Rapoport offers details about Roquan Smith's contract situation and where he and the Bears stand.
Fifteen years after former 49ers coach Mike Nolan struggled with the NFL for the periodic ability to wear a suit on the sidelines, current 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan is grappling with the league over the hat he’ll wear (or not wear) during games during the 2022 season. In a recent appearance on KNBR (via SFGate.com), [more]
New York Giants QB Daniel Jones, like his quarterback counterparts, was solid but unspectacular in the team's preseason opener.
New York Giants rookies Kayvon Thibodeaux and Evan Neal made their NFL debuts on Thursday and like most of the team, the results were mixed.
REPORT: Raiders OT Brandon Parker tore triceps, could miss entire 2022 season
Alabama landed a big-time commitment on Thursday from 2023 offensive tackle Miles McVay.