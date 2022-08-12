Impressions of Malik Willis' preseason debut 'GMFB'

Field Level Media

Michigan State has signed coach Tom Izzo to a new deal valued at $6.2 million per season, giving him about $2 million more each year. ''Michigan State has been a home to me and my family for 40 years and I'm ecstatic to sign this contract,'' said Izzo, who was hired at the school by the late Jud Heathcote as a part-time assistant in 1983. Izzo, 67, who was inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame in 2016, won a national championship in 2000 and leads all active coaches with eight Final Four appearances.