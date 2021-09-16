Impressions of Jets QB Zach Wilson's NFL debut with Patriots looming | The Tailgate

In this week's episode of The Tailgate presented by Verizon, SNY NFL Insider Ralph Vacchiano and Michelle Margaux are joined by Bleacher Report's Connor Rogers and SNY Jets Analyst Willie Colon.

This week's episode is Jets-centric and features our takeaways from Zach Wilson's NFL debut and a deep dive into how Jets fans evaluated his performance. Colon discusses what Wilson showed the veterans in that locker room and the challenges he will face going up against a Bill Belichick defense in Week 2.

In a new Home Field Advantage segment, we sit down with the founder of the Gotham City Crew and learn the origin story of the Jets fan group as well as get an inside look at their tailgate setup.