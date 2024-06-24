‘You get the impression you’re wearing 3D glasses’ – Didier Deschamps on impact of mask for Kylian Mbappé

George Boxall reporting from Dortmund

Speaking during a pre-match press conference ahead of Les Bleus‘ clash with Poland, manager Didier Deschamps gave an update on captain Kylian Mbappé, who looks set to be involved in France’s third Euro 2024 group stage game. Whilst there was no definitive confirmation that the former PSG man would start tomorrow, Deschamps said “It’s better every day, he is better today, he did the training session,” adding “He has a lot of desire to play tomorrow.”

"It's better every day, he is better today, he did the training session. He has a lot of desire to play tomorrow."



‘It limits your angle of vision’

With UEFA approving today a mask to be worn by Mbappé against Poland, Deschamps later speculated over the potential impact it could have on Mbappé’s performance if he features tomorrow. “Breathing, no. But vision, yes. It limits vision a little.”

Deschamps went on “The goal of a mask is that it is supposed to protect, so in certain situations it limits your angle of vision. Is there a greater risk of playing in the middle? It doesn’t matter where you play contact is everywhere, in every duel. It all depends on your position. It takes a bit of getting used to, you get the impression you’re wearing 3D glasses.”