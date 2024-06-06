After impressing on a shoestring budget with Sint-Truiden, former Bayern Munich midfielder earns move to rivals Genk

Genk have announced Thorsten Fink as their new head coach. The former Bayern Munich midfielder joins from Limburg rivals Sint-Truiden and signs a deal for an ‘indefinite’ period according to the clubs statement. Genk saw head coach for the recently ended 2023/2024 season Wouter Vrancken leave before the end of the season after a disagreement with the board about how the side was performing. Fink inherits a side that will not have European football next season, having lost the match for the final European ticket 1-0 at home to Gent.

Fink impressed during the past year with Sint-Truiden. Despite having very little budget to work with, he blooded the sides talented youngsters with a few older veteran players to play an attractive brand of football that saw the side go from relegation candidates to European hopefuls. They fell short in play-off two but it was still an impressive season for the Canaries. Now, Fink will be tasked with getting Genk back into contention for European football and fighting for the league title. They are likely to lose a handful of talented players but there is certainly potential in the squad. Genk also have a strong academy and Fink will be expected to bring these players through like he did for those in Sint-Truiden.

GBeNeFN | Ben Jackson