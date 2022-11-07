How impressed were you with Seahawks win over Cardinals? 'GMFB'
The "GMFB" crew discusses the Seattle Seahawks and their Week 9 win against the Arizona Cardinals.
Packers running back Aaron Jones was in a walking boot after injuring his ankle during Sunday’s loss to the Lions, but it appears he avoided a serious injury. Jones told reporters on Sunday that X-rays were negative and Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that further tests also showed that Jones’ ankle is in good shape. [more]
These stats may be painful to read, but they show just how bad the Rams' offense was on Sunday
One unit that also deserves commendation is Seattle's offensive line.
Analyzing Sunday's Seattle Seahawks at Arizona Cardinals odds and lines, with expert NFL picks, predictions and best bets.
Belichick was amazed by Tom Brady's new historic feat on Sunday
The Chiefs quarterback etched his name in the record book once again.
With Week 9 of the 2022 NFL regular season mostly in the books, let's take a look at the updated power rankings heading into Week 10.
Derek Carr and Davante Adams start fast but the offense fizzles in the second half.
The Chiefs and Titans were practically playing different sports on Sunday night. Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes completed 43 of 68 passes for 446 yards. Titans quarterback Malik Willis completed 5 of 16 passes for 80 yards. The NFL has never seen a box score like that before. Kansas City completed 38 more passes than Tennessee, [more]
Rex Ryan lost a Patriots-Jets bet with ESPN colleague Tedy Bruschi and he was forced to pay up in the best way possible.
Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel tells Justin Fields to stop tearing up his team's defense during Sunday's game.
After Alabama's second loss where do they land on the AP Poll?
College football by its nature is an emotional exercise. There are highs and lows every Saturday. Overreactions are natural. Here's five from Week 10.
Detroit is almost certainly a place where Aaron Rodgers gets his motor running. But this is the 2022 Green Bay Packers offense.
Tyreek Hill admits what we were all thinking as Justin Fields rushed for 178 yards on Sunday.
The Green Bay Packers quarterback threw three ugly interceptions against the Detroit Lions’ usually porous defense. This time he couldn’t blame his receivers
Josh McDaniels' tenure as Raiders head coach might not last much longer if this troubling trend continues.
The big head-scratcher was the no-call after Chase Claypool appeared to be held for a DPI shortly after Eddie Jackson's penalty.
On Sunday night, the Chiefs and Titans set a record for the biggest gap between completed passes for one team (43) and for the other (five). Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes nearly set two other single-game records in the 20-17 overtime win against the Titans. With 68 pass attempts, Mahomes came within two of the [more]