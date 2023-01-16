What impressed you most from Giants win over Vikings from Super Wild Card Weekend? 'GMFB'
"GMFB" discusses what impressed you most from the New York Giants win over the Minnesota Vikings from Super Wild Card Weekend.
"GMFB" discusses what impressed you most from the New York Giants win over the Minnesota Vikings from Super Wild Card Weekend.
The Seahawks’ season ended on Saturday and that leaves associate head coach Sean Desai free to talk to the Browns on Monday. The Browns requested permission to interview Desai for their defensive coordinator position last week and Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com reports that the interview is scheduled for Monday. Desai joined the Seahawks in [more]
The Giants offered more examples of who they are now – an unafraid bunch mostly playing smart football. And a team that’s exceptionally dangerous in one-score games.
New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll was still all business when he met the media following his team's thrilling 31-24 playoff victory over the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday. Daboll credited the coaching staff for having the players ready, as well as Daniel Jones for playing arguably the best game of his career. The Giants will take on the top-seeded division rival Eagles next week in the Divisional Round.
Get to know DC candidate Sean Desai and what he brings to the table.
The Giants had not won a post-season game since their Super Bowl XLVI success in February 2012
A day after losing in nightmarish fashion to the Jaguars in the playoffs, Chargers players were adamant in their support of coach Brandon Staley.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have activated Pro Bowl center Ryan Jensen from injured reserve
If Tom Brady decides to return for his age-46 season, he should receive plenty of interest in free agency. NFL Media's Ian Rapoport names three teams that are expected to pursue the legendary quarterback this offseason.
The Giants won, letting officials off the hook for this egregious call.
Joey Bosa's first unsportsmanlike conduct penalty looked extremely familiar to New York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson.
Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson could be on his way out of town this offseason. Which NFL city would be fastest to open its arms to him? Lets take a look.
Baltimore Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins did not take the team’s loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC wild-card round Sunday well.
Facing fourth-and-long with the season on the line, Kirk Cousins barely threw the ball past the line of scrimmage, earning the ire of Twitter.
Some may have gotten a chuckle out of the notion that former Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury plans to live it up in Thailand or wherever on Michael Bidwill’s money, while also ignoring opportunities to go to work for another team as an offensive coordinator. Bidwill may be laughing for a different reason. The buyout that [more]
Here is information on the Chiefs’ Divisional Round postseason game.
Sean McDermott and the Bills were puzzled why officials think it was worth a replay review.
The head coaches had another quick one after Ravens vs. Bengals in the playoffs.
Brock Purdy's historic performance in the NFC Wild Card Game was reflected by the latest PFF grades.
We finally know C.J. Stroud's plans for the future. What do you think about the news? #GoBucks
Joe Burrow has become a fashion icon. Here are his most iconic outfits from the Cincinnati Bengals' 2022 season.