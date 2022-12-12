What impressed you most from Eagles win? 'GMFB'
"GMFB" discusses what impressed you most from Eagles win vs. the New York Giants from Week 14.
"GMFB" discusses what impressed you most from Eagles win vs. the New York Giants from Week 14.
Philadelphia Eagles signal caller Jalen Hurts emerges as an odds-on MVP favorite as the team clinches a playoff berth and strengthens its hold atop the NFC.
While the Bears have been eliminated from postseason contention, there's still plenty to watch in their final four games.
The NFC East leaders took their season record to 12-1.
Nobody could believe the penalty called on the Dolphins on Sunday night.
For the sake of the future, Pittsburgh needs to move on from these coaches.
The tackle of Kenny Pickett gets worse every time we watch it.
Stroud's apparent dismissal of Howard before finishing third for the 2022 Heisman Trophy got the attention of the college football world.
49ers general manager John Lynch spoke about what the team's scouts liked about Brock Purdy at Iowa State.
What will the latest AP Top 25 college basketball poll possibly be on December 12th? We make our best guess prediction before the real poll comes out on Monday morning
Jerry Jeudy caught three touchdown passes after this 😳
During "49ers Postgame Live," Donte Whitner explained why he disagrees with Jerry Rice's sharp criticism of the 49ers and Kyle Shanahan following Deebo Samuel's injury.
Eagles punter Arryn Siposs was injured on a truly bizarre special teams play, and was carted off just before halftime vs. the Giants. By Dave Zangaro
The 49ers continue to creep up towards the top of the Power Rankings after their sixth straight win.
After another masterclass performance by Jalen Hurts Sunday, he touched on the criticism he faced early in his career. By Reuben Frank
Jamie Gillan gave the Eagles excellent field position after this awful punt.
Colorado to make Jackson State'sDeion Sanders the highest-paid football coach in school history.
Christian McCaffrey noted that Brock Purdy has brought added "flavor" to the 49ers' offense since taking over as the starting quarterback.
Detroit Lions converted a fake punt and a pass to RT Penei Sewell to beat the Minnesota Vikings in a game they never trailed
In what looks like a scene from Caddyshack, Michael Knoll (@turfknoll on Instagram) captured an insane shot in even more insane weather.
Mahomes did it again with another insane pass.