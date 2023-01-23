What impressed you most from Bengals in win vs. Bills? 'GMFB'
"GMFB" discusses what impressed you most from the Cincinnati Bengals in win vs. the Buffalo Bills from the Divisional Round.
Miles Sanders out-rushed Saquon Barkley as the Eagles eliminated the Giants.
Derrick Nnadi had two tackles and a sack in the win over the Jaguars. USA Today Sports A large group of FSU players competed in the divisional playoffs over the weekend, with a few advancing to the conference championship games.
Sean Payton met with the Broncos last week and it appears there’s more for the two sides to discuss. Jeff Duncan of the New Orleans Times-Picayune reports that Payton will have a second interview with the Broncos on Wednesday. It’s the first report of a candidate getting a second interview in Denver, although Mike Klis [more]
Ahead of Sundays matchup between the Chiefs and Bengals, here are the teams with the most AFC Championship Game wins, losses and appearances.
A running tally of how the Cowboys' myriad of mistakes cost them points in a contest they would've won comfortably if they played a clean game. | From @KDDrummondNFL
FS1's Skip Bayless had a temper tantrum after the Cowboys' NFC Divisional Playoff loss to the 49ers on Sunday.
Was this Elliott's last play in a Cowboys uniform? If so, it's one to forget.
The final play of the Cowboys season began with running back Ezekiel Elliott playing center and it ended with a short pass to KaVontae Turpin. Elliott lined up at center to snap to quarterback Dak Prescott with the rest of the offense spread out across the line of scrimmage for what appeared to be an [more]
Tony Romo did not have a good day broadcasting the Bills-Bengals game and Twitter let him know about it
Dak Prescott had a horrible outing against the 49ers in the NFC divisional round, and for some reason the Cowboys' social media decided to crush him for it. By Adam Hermann
Few know Tom Brady better than his longtime tight end, Rob Gronkowski, who shed some light on what may influence the quarterback's decision while picking a new team in 2023.
The Cowboys QB ends a promising drive with his second pick of the game
Jalen Hurts and Brock Purdy last squared off in college and accounted for 11 TDs. They'll meet again in Eagles vs. 49ers in the NFC Championship Game.
On the first Sunday of the regular season, ESPN reporter Chris Mortensen reported that Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson rejected a contract offer that would have paid him $133 million fully guaranteed at signing. Very recently, ESPN analyst Ryan Clark reported the same thing. Here’s what we said in September, since it still applies: “The reporting [more]
The Bears won't be a suitor for Aaron Rodgers, but the Packers trading the star quarterback could have a ripple effect that impacts a key part of the Bears' offseason.
Kyle Shanahan understands why fans were frustrated with his clock management to end the first half, but doubled down on his play-calling.
The Cowboys have now lost seven straight divisional playoff games. But team owner Jerry Jones doesn't sound like he's ready to make any changes at coach or quarterback.
The AFC and NFC Championship games are set. Here's everything you need to know about how to watch.
Here’s everything you need to know about the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Cincinnati Bengals AFC Championship Game.