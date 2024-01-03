Who has impressed ESPN’s Tom Luginbill at the Under Armour All-America Game?

Tom Luginbill thinks this is a standout class of wide receivers at the Under Armour All-America Game. The ESPN analyst has been impressed with a pair of SEC-bound wide receivers and a Miami commit ahead of Wednesday’s game.

Ryan Williams, now in the 2024 class after reclassifying, is among the players who have stood out this past week. The Alabama commit is a five-star according to ESPN and the No. 9 player in the nation.

The Under Armour All-America Game is being held at Camping World Stadium (Orlando, Florida) on Wednesday, January 3 at 4:00 pm EST (ESPN).

“I’ll tell you the receiver class in 2024 is really talented and then you add the reclassification of the 2025 receiver Ryan Williams, and he joined a guy like Cam Coleman (a five-star wide receiver who flipped to Auburn in December), and JoJo Trader (a five-star wide receiver committed to Miami),” Luginbill told USA TODAY High School Sports on Tuesday. “They’ve all been a really, really impressive group. We’ve seen guys like Terry Bussey (a four-star athlete committed to Texas A&M) (who) has been unbelievably versatile, kind of as a slot/outside receiver. So I think the receiver group as a whole has been very strong.”

Staying on offense, Luginbill was asked about David Stone. A four-star offensive lineman, Stone is signed to Oklahoma.

Luginbill says that not only is Stone showing well this week at practice, he has the potential to be an impact player with the Sooners. He spoke to the player’s character as well as his skillset after seeing him this week at Under Armour All-America Game practices.

“Number one is he is a great kid. Number two, he chose a school that is making the transition into the SEC and he was smart enough to realize that he plays a premium position that Oklahoma doesn’t have a lot of right now,” Luginbill said. “And so he sees an opportunity to not only go in and be an Oklahoma Sooner but as they transition into the SEC – they need him. They need him to play immediately. They need him to be productive immediately. And so I thought he did a good job of selecting where he was going to school given the current situation in Norman. “And he’s had a great week. He’s one of those kids that plays so hard and when I say play, so hard, he plays hard because he wants to. He loves to go out to practice. He loves everything about it.”

