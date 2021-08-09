Impress Everyone With This Fun Thanksgiving Trivia

If we know one thing about Thanksgiving, it's that the meal is the main event. Between the traditional roasted turkey, the mouthwatering Thanksgiving sides, and the sweet Thanksgiving desserts, it's hard to even think about anything else! But amid all the feasting, you should probably take some time out to remember what this special fall holiday is really all about. To help with that, we've rounded up some fun Thanksgiving trivia questions and facts to share with your friends and family this year.

Here you'll learn all about the first Thanksgiving, how football became a Turkey Day tradition, and who was the first president to pardon a turkey. You can use your new Thanksgiving smarts to impress your guests, or create a fun trivia quiz to see who really knows their stuff. The winner gets to pick which Thanksgiving movie you'll watch after the big dinner!

About 46 million turkeys are prepared for Thanksgiving in America each year.

Photo credit: skynesher - Getty Images

This is according to the National Turkey Federation, which also reported that 95 percent of Americans polled eat turkey at Thanksgiving. Gobble, gobble!

What meats were served at the first Thanksgiving?

Believe it or not, there is no record of turkey being on the menu at the first Thanksgiving. Venison, swan, duck, and goose were likely served instead. People also feasted on seafood, including lobster, oysters, fish, and possibly eel.

The first Thanksgiving is believed to have taken place in 1621 in Plymouth, Massachusetts.

Surprisingly, there's actually very little information on record about this “first” Thanksgiving. But we do know that it was a three-day festival to celebrate a bountiful harvest, and that it was attended by pilgrims and the Wampanoag people.

Who was the first president to pardon a turkey?

Photo credit: Keystone-France - Getty Images

The first president on record to pardon a turkey was John F. Kennedy. The reprieve took place in 1963 when JFK received a 40-pound turkey with a sign around its neck that said, "GOOD EATING, MR. PRESIDENT!"

Story continues

It wasn't until 1989 that George H.W. Bush officially made turkey pardoning an annual event.

Which president refused to make Thanksgiving a national holiday?

Thomas Jefferson famously refused to recognize Thanksgiving because it involved prayer and he believed strongly in the separation of church and state.

President Abraham Lincoln declared Thanksgiving a national holiday.

For more than 200 years, days of thanksgiving were celebrated by individual colonies and states. In 1863, amid the Civil War, President Lincoln made Thanksgiving a permanent national holiday, according to the History Channel.

Which president received a raccoon as a Thanksgiving gift?

President Calvin Coolidge received a live raccoon for Thanksgiving in 1926. It was intended to be dinner, but the president's family ended up keeping the raccoon as a pet. They named it Rebecca.

The first Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade took place in New York City in 1924.

It featured live animals from the Central Park Zoo, Broadway performers, Macy's employees, and small floats. The last float held a Santa Claus who waved to spectators.

When did the parade first feature balloons?

Photo credit: Stephanie Keith - Getty Images

Today, Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade is famous for its oversized balloons, which made their debut in 1927. They included a Felix the Cat balloon and inflated animals like elephants, tigers, and a hummingbird, according to the History Channel.



Jingle Bells was originally written as a Thanksgiving song.

First published in 1857, Jingle Bells was written by James Lord Pierpont and intended to be sung on Thanksgiving. If you listen carefully to the lyrics, you'll notice there's no mention of Christmas!

How did football become a Thanksgiving tradition?

This tradition began in 1876 with a game between Yale and Princeton. Not long after that, the holiday was chosen for the date of the college football championships.

Butterball has a Turkey Talk-Line to answer all of your burning questions about cooking turkey.

The hotline has been open since 1981. Each year, turkey experts answer more than 100,000 questions for thousands of households in the U.S. and Canada.

What's the best thing about hosting Thanksgiving?

Photo credit: happy_lark - Getty Images

According to a 2015 Harris Poll, 79 percent of Americans say "having a fridge full of leftovers is the best thing about hosting Thanksgiving." Bring on the leftover turkey sandwiches!

Most Americans secretly dislike a classic Thanksgiving food—but they eat it anyway because of tradition.

A 2019 survey conducted by The Harris Poll on behalf of Instacart found that 68 percent of Americans dislike a Thanksgiving dinner staple.

The most hated foods were canned cranberry sauce (29%), green bean casserole (24%), sweet potatoes/sweet potato casserole (22%), pumpkin pie (21%), and even turkey (19%).

How did Thanksgiving lead to the creation of TV dinners?

In 1953, the Swanson company had 260 tons of frozen turkey leftover after Thanksgiving. So the company packaged the turkey into trays along with popular Thanksgiving side dishes. It was a huge success and the rest is TV (dinner) history!