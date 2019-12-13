Impossibly, the Orioles have lost a game more recently than the Ravens

Hard to believe, right?

Somehow, some way, the Baltimore Orioles have lost a game more recently than their football neighbors.

As a reminder, the Orioles season ended on *September 29*. They lost their regular season finale to the Red Sox that afternoon.

The Ravens' last loss also came on September 29, though it came earlier in the afternoon.

Most recent Orioles loss: September 29



Most recent Ravens loss: September 29



— Yule Log Street Report (@EutawStReport) December 13, 2019

It's hard to fathom an NFL team winning for two-and-a-half straight months. 10 consecutive wins in that span is in the top-60 longest winnings streaks in NFL history, a sign of just how rare and impressive this Ravens stretch has been.

It won't be easy for Baltimore to maintain their play all the way through to the Super Bowl. If they do, however, they'll have a chance to go almost an entire calendar year until their next loss.

Unfortunately, there will probably be a whole lot more Orioles losses in that span.

