From impossible to inevitable, Redskins name change seems imminent

A typhoon of momentum washed over the Washington football organization in the last week and all of a sudden one thing seems quite clear: The Redskins will never play another game.



There will still be football played at FedEx Field and that team seems very likely to still wear burgundy and gold, but after a series of public comments and private conversations with sources in and around the NFL, a Redskins name change is imminent.





Over and over and from different people, one phrase got repeated when asked if the Redskins were actually going to change the team name: "It's done."

The exact timeline remains murky, and there are difficult logistic, marketing and financial questions looming, but too much happened too fast for any other outcome than a name change.



Speaking with numerous sources one misconception emerged however.



While the Redskins publicly announced that the team is conducting a "thorough review" of the team name on July 3, multiple sources explained that internal conversations about changing the name have been going on for some time.









In fact, one source explained that after the murder of George Floyd in May and the massive public protests and demands for social justice that followed, the conversations about changing the Redskins moniker heated up the first week of June.



It's unclear what the new name will be.





Redtails and Warriors seem to have the most momentum, but that doesn't mean either will be the new name. The organization wants to consult with a wide variety of people and resources before finalizing a selection.



The team is proud of its history, understandably, and does not want to abandon all of the team's success and tradition. What exactly that means will be revealed, likely in the next month or so.









Let's be clear - public pressure from FedEx, Nike and Pepsi hastened the call for change.



When FedEx publicly requested on July 2 that Washington change its team name from Redskins, this process got sent into overdrive. The team announced its plan for an internal review of the name the next morning. But conversations, some extensive, had already begun inside the organization prior to FedEx's announcement.



What once seemed unthinkable now seems inevitable - the Washington Redskins won't take the field again.









