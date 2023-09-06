Imposing schedule awaits Union-Endicott’s defending Section 4 football champions

The 2022 version of Union-Endicott’s football Tigers achieved results previously unattained since the onset of New York's state football playoffs, advancing to the Class A state championship game.

Clearly the 2023 roster has taken on a different look, with many of last season’s big-time playmakers having moved along.

“It will be exciting to see some of the younger players step up and carve their own paths in the offense,” said coach Tommy Baleno.

Kyle Bennett from Vestal makes the stop on Cooper Hughes from Union-Endicott in the Section 4 Class A final on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022 at Ty Cobb Stadium in Endicott.

Tigers opponents can expect a steady diet of running back Cooper Hughes, who last season accounted for 721 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns.

U-E’s lines return some seasoned players, notably Qymani Viera Powell (57 tackles, 22 for a loss) and Jaylon Yearwood ( 61 tackles with 22 for a loss). Returning linebacker Max Gazdik (93 tackles, 18 for a loss) will be a critical defensive cog as well.

The Tigers’ schedule is no-doubt demanding, with a couple tests against Section 3 opposition for starters followed by a visit to Vestal and a home game against Maine-Endwell’s twice-defending Class B state champions.

Record last five seasons

2022: 11-2

2021 (fall): 8-3

2021 (spring): 3-3

2019: 2-8

2018: 2-7

Record in state playoffs: 5-16

More: 2 from Union-Endicott top All-State football in Classes AA and A

Union-Endicott 2023 schedule

6:30 p.m. Sept. 8: at Syracuse CBA

7 p.m. Sept. 15: Cicero-North Syracuse

7 p.m. Sept. 22: at Vestal

2 p.m. Sept. 30: Maine-Endwell

7 p.m. Oct. 6: at Corning

7 p.m. Oct. 13: Horseheads

7 p.m. Oct. 20: at Binghamton

7 p.m. Oct. 27: Elmira

This article originally appeared on Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin: What you need to know about Union-Endicott’s 2023 football team