Important training camp approaching for these recent Bengals draft picks

NFL training camps are important for every player.

But for the Cincinnati Bengals, time is running out for fringe younger players the team drafted. With more and more veterans and other rookies reformatting the roster over the last two years, there is only so much time to put it all together.

Looking ahead to this summer’s camp, it’s fair to wonder if the light will fully come on for the following players. If not, they could hear their names called on cut-down day. We won’t discuss this year’s rookie class for obvious reasons, but the last three or four classes are fair game.

OL Billy Price (First round, 2018)

Say hello to the obvious, right? Price hasn’t come close to matching his potential and also had injury woes. If the reunion with Frank Pollack can spur a turnaround for him, great. But there hasn’t been much to suggest that’s on the way after the team did the necessary by knocking him out of the center gig.

CB Darius Phillips (Fifth round, 2018)

Fans might not like seeing Phillips’ name on a list like this. But availability is a huge deal in the NFL and he missed four games last year, plus eight the year prior. He’s shown elite potential on returns, but he’s also credited with allowing seven touchdowns in coverage over the last two years despite never playing more than 56 percent of the snaps in a season. The Bengals added a ton of corners to the roster over the last two years, so the clock is ticking.

TE Drew Sample (Second round, 2019)

Fans seemed to collectively groan when Zac Taylor used a second-round pick on Sample in 2019 and rightfully so. There’s no sugar-coating Sample has caught just 45 passes over 25 games and didn’t step up majorly with C.J. Uzomah out last year. There is still some major upside here, but Sample needs to start flashing it before a Thaddeus Moss can start making some noise.

LB Germaine Pratt (Third round, 2019)

Pratt seemed like a good value pick and possible upgrade for a weak unit but he’s slowly been surpassed in terms of hype. While his responsibilities and snap percentage climbed last year, he earned a 41.5 PFF grade. With Logan Wilson and Akeem Davis-Gaither working for playing time, Pratt might not have much longer to impress.

RB Trayveon Williams (Sixth round, 2019)

It’s now or never for Williams, a fan favorite who has flashed major upside when actually on the field. He’s received just 26 carries over two seasons and despite the departure of Giovani Bernard, just saw the Bengals extend Samaje Perine and add Chris Evans and Pooka Williams.

LB Akeem Davis-Gaither (Fourth round, 2020)

Maybe it’s a little unfair, but ADG hasn’t come close to matching classmate Logan Wilson. He’s a speedy linebacker who seems to have it all, yet only got usage on 30 percent of the defense’s snaps last year while posting a 40.7 PFF grade. If he can put it all together in training camp this year going into year two, he’ll see an uptick in time. If not, linebacker looks like the next big area the team could hit the following offseason.

