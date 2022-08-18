Important things to know from Packers’ joint practices with Saints

The Green Bay Packers and New Orleans Saints finished a pair of joint practices in Green Bay on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Here’s all the important stuff to know coming out of the joint practices:

– The Packers defensive front is going to be a problem for opponents. It’s deep, fast and disruptive. The secondary is getting a lot of love, but the Packers’ front seven has looked excellent throughout camp. Saints quarterbacks had a bad time on back-to-back days.

– A practice like Wednesday’s is why no one should be giving up on Jordan Love’s potential as an NFL starter. He’s still hitting some bumps in the road here and there, but things are starting to become more consistent to start his third season. The next steps: playing controlled under pressure, and continuing to improve his decision-making and accuracy. The development has been incremental but clear. He’ll get another chance to show what he’s about on Friday night.

– This offensive line really needs Elgton Jenkins back early in the season. Royce Newman and Jake Hanson probably aren’t good enough as side-by-side starters on the right side, and Zach Tom is still being cross-trained all over the line. The whole starting five looks so much better if Jenkins is ready to play right tackle come Week 1.

– Rookie receiver Romeo Doubs is battling the inconsistency that plagues so many young players this time of year. He’s making some mental mistakes and dropping some layups. But there’s no denying his ability to create separation, both within routes with speed and deception and at the line of scrimmage with his release package. It’s going to be very tough to keep No. 87 off the field. He can be the vertical threat this offense desperately needs, and he might be the best pure separator of the Packers receivers.

– Edge rushers Kobe Jones and Kingsley “JJ” Enagbare were disruptive. The pair keeps stacking good days, and while Enagbare has a roster spot all but locked up as a fifth-round pick, Jones – who was signed after a tryout during rookie minicamp – is making a legitimate run at a 53-man roster spot. Both are among the top players to watch when the Saints and Packers face off one more time on Friday night. The worries about depth at outside linebacker are still legitimate, but the young edge rushers – including Tipa Galeai and Jonathan Garvin – keep flashing.

– Rookie Samori Toure is going to make himself tough to cut later this month. He was the receiver catching Love’s long touchdown pass and two-point conversion to end the two-minute period on Wednesday.

– Tight end Tyler Davis needs to rebound in a hurry. He had a disastrous performance in San Francisco, and he was mistake-prone throughout the two days of joint practices. A darling of the early summer, Davis might have played himself onto the roster bubble.

