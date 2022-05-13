Important things to know about Green Bay Packers’ 2022 schedule

The Green Bay Packers released their full, 17-game schedule for the 2022 season on Thursday night. Matt LaFleur’s team will play six games against the NFC North, four games against the NFC East, four games against the AFC East, one game each against the division winner from the NFC West and NFC South and one game against the division winner from the AFC South.

What’s important about a schedule? Players and fans generally care about different things. Most players want to know about Week 1, the bye week and trips to warmer climates. Fans want to know about the big games, important road trips and tough stretches.

Here’s what to know about the schedule:

Who is the Week 1 opponent?

For the second time in three seasons, the Packers will open the season on the road against the Minnesota Vikings. In 2020, Matt LaFleur’s team kicked off the season with a 43-34 win at U.S. Bank Stadium. The Packers are 2-4 on the road against the Vikings since U.S. Bank Stadium opened in 2016, including a 34-31 loss in Minnesota last season.

When is the bye week?

The Packers’ bye week doesn’t arrive until Week 14, the latest in franchise history. The first three months of the season will create a long, grueling stretch of games, especially with a trip to London to start October, but the Packers prefer a later bye week. Green Bay’s bye came in Week 13 last season.

When are the primetime games?

Like most years, the popular Packers have the maximum of five primetime games. LaFleur’s team will play the Chicago Bears in Green Bay on “Sunday Night Football” in Week 2, the Buffalo Bills in Buffalo on “Sunday Night Football” in Week 8, the Tennessee Titans in Green Bay on “Thursday Night Football” in Week 11, the Philadelphia Eagles in Philadelphia on “Sunday Night Football” in Week 12 and the Los Angeles Rams in Green Bay on “Monday Night Football” in Week 15. Flex scheduling in-season allows for more than five.

Any long road trips?

The Packers will play three straight games away from home during Weeks 7-9. Green Bay will go to Washington, to Buffalo and then to Detroit in consecutive weeks. The Packers also have a two-game road trip to Philadelphia and Chicago in Weeks 12-13. Of course, there’s also the long trip to London in Week 5, but the Packers are home in Week 4 and Week 6.

Any potential tough stretches?

Nothing crazy, actually. The schedule shook out favorably for the Packers. Playing the Titans on four days rest after taking on the Cowboys might be tough in November, but the Packers are home for both games. LaFleur’s team then goes to Philadelphia a week after, meaning it’s a three-game stretch against 2021 playoff teams. The three-game road trip could be taxing, especially with a visit to Buffalo sandwiched in the middle.

Who comes to Lambeau Field late in the year?

The Packers will play three games at Lambeau Field in December and January, including a visit from the Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams after the bye week and back-to-back games against the NFC North (Vikings, Lions) to finish the season. LaFleur’s team plays three of its final four games at home.

Any trips to warmth late in the year?

Yes. The Packers will spend Christmas Day on South Beach. For the first time since 2014, the Packers will go on the road to play the Dolphins in Miami. On the flip side: a September trip to Tampa Bay. It could be toasty for both games.

Who is the Week 18 opponent?

The Lions, but in Green Bay. This will mark the Packers’ first regular-season finale at home since 2018. LaFleur’s team finished the year in Detroit in 2019, in Chicago in 2020 and in Detroit in 2021. The game could be played on Saturday or Sunday during the regular season’s final weekend.

What else is there to know?

– Mike McCarthy’s highly-anticipated return to Lambeau Field comes in Week 10. The Packers host the Cowboys on Sunday, Nov. 13.

– The Packers will play in London against the Giants on Sunday, Oct. 9. Kickoff arrives at 8:30 a.m. CT. This is Green Bay’s first game in the NFL’s International Series.

– The Packers go to Tampa Bay to face Tom Brady for the Buccaneers’ home opener in Week 3.

– The Packers don’t have a noon game on the schedule until Week 6, and there are only five on the schedule total.

– The “Gold Package” games are in Week 4 against the Patriots and Week 11 against the Titans.

