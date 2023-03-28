BREAKING:

Important things to know from Brian Gutekunst's availability at NFL Owners Meetings

Green Bay Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst fielded questions for 17 minutes and provided answers on a variety of topics – including the looming trade of Aaron Rodgers – on Monday.

Here are the things to know from Gutekunst’s availability at the NFL Owners Meetings in Phoenix:

– Gutekunst said the Packers attempted to reach Aaron Rodgers “many times” for follow-up conservations but could not reach the quarterback. “At that point, I had to do my job.”

– Gutekunt said he was “really looking forward” to conversations with Rodgers to see how he fit with the Packers moving forward, but the conversations “never transpired.”

– Rodgers’ representatives, not Rodgers, informed Gutekunst that he wanted a trade to the Jets.

– On multiple occasions, Gutekunst said it “would have been nice” to have the conversations directly with Rodgers.

– Gutekunst said he’s expecting Jordan Love to be his quarterback in 2023. “We’re excited about that.”

– The Packers and Jets have had “a lot of good discussions” with the Jets on a trade. Gutekunst already spoke with Joe Douglas in Phoenix, and the two parties have been in contact for a couple of weeks already.

– Gutekunst said a first-round pick in the trade isn’t a necessity but he understands the value of the player and wants premier picks or players back from the Jets.

– Gutekunst said “everything changes” if trade talks go beyond the 2023 draft.

– How long is he willing to hold out on trade talks? “As long as it takes.”

– “It has to work for both parties and we’re both fully committed to figuring it out.” Gutekunst said the ball is in the Jets’ court right now.

– Gutekunst said there were “loose conversations” with other teams but it’s only been the Jets since Rodgers informed the world of his intention to play for the Jets.

– Gutekunst pointed to Jordan Love’s “even-keeled demeanor” and professionalism during his three seasons and this offseason as big reasons for why he’s ready for this opportunity. “His everyday approach…it’s been a steady progression since he got here.” Mentioned a big third-year leap. “It’s just time for him to play.”

– Gutekunst isn’t sure if the Packers will exercise the fifth-year option on Love.

– Gutekunst said it would be “nice” to have a backup quarterback with experience but the Packers will look at all sorts of options for the No. 2 spot behind Love.

– Gutekunst admitted trading Rodgers and incurring a dead salary cap hit has limited the Packers this offseason, but he’s confident the team can find value on veteran free agents this summer.

– Gutekunst said going through adversity will be an important part of Love’s development in 2023.

– On the 2023 draft class “I like the depth of this draft. We have 10 picks right now. We really have a chance to help our football team.”

– Gutekunst said there are a few positions with great depth in the draft class that actually line up well with the team’s needs.

– On Keisean Nixon: “He’s going to see a lot more time in the nickel this year.”

– Gutekunst didn’t close the door on returning Mason Crosby but admitted there are cap hurdles. Said the Packers’ kicker in 2023 is to be determined.

– Gutekunst is hopeful David Bakhtiari is through the worst of his injury issues. Called him an “impactful” player when healthy. The Packers are confident he found a nice “groove” last season.

– Gutekunst said he likes Tyler Davis and Josiah Deguara but also admitted this is a good and deep draft class at tight end.

– “As a football team, we’re excited for what the future can bring.”

– On the Rodgers trade: “I think it’s trending in the right direction for what everybody wants and we can conclude this whole thing…Right now, we’re focused on facilitating a trade that the player and the Jets and what we want, that would be best for everybody.”

