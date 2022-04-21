How important is Texas’ game against Alabama in Week 2?

Ever since Texas lost to Alabama in the 2009 National Championship game and entered into the football version of the great depression for the program, many fans have clamored for revenge.

However, as Texas has not been able to reach the College Football Playoff or the national championship game in that time, the revenge has not been able to happen.

The long-awaited matchup will finally take place on Sept. 10. The Longhorns will welcome the Crimson Tide to Austin in what is sure to be a sold-out game. Alabama will bring along Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young as well as elite pass rushers Will Anderson and Dallas Turner. Meanwhile, Texas has many questions but not many answers.

What does this Week 2 game mean for the Texas football program? While many fans will not want to hear this, at the end of the day it means no more than any other exhibition game.

The goal for this year is to win at least nine games and appear in the Big 12 championship game (which are always the minimum goals at Texas). Defeating Alabama would help with the first goal, but not with the second and ultimate goal.

For this reason, Longhorn fans should treat this game just like any other nonconference game. Winning it would be great, and they should strive to do so. But losing, even if in a bad fashion, would not be the end of the world. For evidence of this, remember that in 2016 USC faced Alabama to open the season and lost 52-6 in Dallas. They then went on to win 10 games and the Rose Bowl.

Don’t forget that this will be a young Texas team in Week 2. Their best football will still be ahead of them. Baptism by fire is precisely what they need.

If Texas loses to Alabama, all they want to accomplish is still ahead of them. Don’t lose sight of the forest through the trees.

