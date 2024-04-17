[BBC]

Wolves have six games of the Premier League season left to play and, with their injury-hit squad's hopes of European qualification having drifted in recent weeks, the focus will start to turn to their upcoming summer transfer business.

Sporting director Matt Hobbs said in March that Wolves are not in a position where they need to sell, but there is an acceptance among the fan base that at least one of their star names will depart to help finance some much-needed summer additions.

Who that player/those players might be remains to be seen, although Pedro Neto, Rayan Ait-Nouri and Joao Gomes have featured regularly in various gossip columns for the past couple of months.

Wolves want to be financially self-sustainable, so what they must do is use any funds on new players wisely - something that hindsight tells us was not the case in 2022 when Bruno Lage was heading into his second season in charge.

Nathan Collins, Matheus Nunes, Goncalo Guedes and Sasa Kalajdzic were signed for a total in excess of £100m. Collins and Nunes struggled to make a meaningful impact and were sold last summer for reported profits, Guedes is out on loan having started only 12 games for the club, and Kalajdzic - himself loaned out in January in search of regular football - is currently recovering from a second serious knee injury in less than 18 months.

Lage was sacked eight games into the following season with Wolves languishing in the bottom three, while technical director Scott Sellars left shortly afterwards.

There have been errors regarding incomings and outgoings since then, but Wolves have also made some astute signings for relative bargain prices; midfield duo Gomes and Mario Lemina being brought in for a combined £25m, for example.

If they are to build on a hugely positive first season under Gary O'Neil, an important summer awaits.