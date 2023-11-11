How important is OU football game vs. West Virginia for Jeff Lebby, Sooners?

NORMAN — OU is looking to avoid just their second three-game regular-season losing streak since 1998 when the Sooners host West Virginia on Saturday (6 p.m., Fox).

The other such losing streak happened last year when fell to Kansas State, TCU and Texas to start Big 12 play.

There’s still plenty to play for.

The Sooners aren’t completely out of the Big 12 race, though they don’t control their own destiny in their quest to make the Big 12 Championship Game.

But another loss would put returning to the game after a two-year absence out of reach.

The Mountaineers are fighting to stay alive in the conference race as well, as they’ve made a surprising ascent a year after it looked like Neal Brown was on the hot seat.

Here’s a look inside the game with this week’s edition of Four Downs:

Number to know

52: Receptions through nine games for Sooners’ receiver Drake Stoops, good for second in the Big 12.

No other OU receiver has more than 33 receptions this season.

Stoops has 528 yards and six receiving touchdowns this season, both career highs as well.

The former walk-on is the only Sooners player to catch a pass in every game this season.

Earlier this week, he was named a semifinalist for the Burlsworth Trophy, which honors the most outstanding college football player who began his career as a walk-on.

OU’s Baker Mayfield won the award in 2016 and 2017.

Matchup that matters

OU LBs Kobie McKenzie and Jaren Kanak vs. WVU RBs CJ Donaldson and Jahiem White: Kobie McKenzie hadn’t played more than 15 snaps in a game this season before playing 56 against Oklahoma State last week while Kanak played just 27.

Whoever is in that middle linebacker spot will be under fire, though, as CJ Donaldson has rushed for 676 yards and nine touchdowns while Jahiem White has rushed for 416 and two scores. Quarterback Garrett Greene is a running threat as well, having rushed for 427 and eight touchdowns.

The Sooners have faced plenty of good running teams and several great backs this season, but the Mountaineers might be the team with the most rushing depth OU’s defense has had to prepare for in 2023.

Sooner in the crosshairs

Offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby: Jeff Lebby has had a turbulent season, from his father-in-law — disgraced former Baylor coach Art Briles — being spotted on the field after the game to the Sooner offense’s recent turnover issues that have led to some less-than-stellar offensive performances.

Lebby’s late-game play-calling has come under particular scrutiny in the last two games as the Sooners stalled out and couldn’t recreate the magic of their Texas comeback in losses to Kansas and Oklahoma State.

Lebby could use a strong performance all-around — play-calling, spreading the ball out among the wide receiver group, lack of turnovers and strong running game — to quiet the discontent.

This day in Sooners history

Nov. 11, 1950: The third-ranked Sooners stretched their winning streak to 28 games with a 33-13 win over No. 19 Kansas in Lawrence.

While the win was big, it was even more notable for Claude Arnold becoming the first OU quarterback to throw four touchdown passes.

The next season, Eddie Crowder threw for four scores against Colorado but it wasn’t done again for the Sooners until Josh Heupel’s debut vs. Indiana State in 1999.

Kansas led 7-0 at halftime, becoming the first team since 1945 to shut out the Sooners in the first half.

OU vs. West Virginia

KICKOFF: 6 p.m. Saturday at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman (Fox)

