Important offseason dates for Vikings fans to remember

The Vikings are gearing up for one of the most important NFL training camps for the team in recent memory.

Minnesota is coming off a down season, but optimism is high after the team made big splashes in free agency. A revamped defense and consistent offense could lead to success.

Mike Zimmer and Rick Spielman have been at the helm of the Vikings for quite some time. Now, the two will have pressure to make the playoffs and show promise as soon as 2021.

With the offseason well in swing, here are some important dates for Vikings fans to note the rest of the way:

July 25

Vikings rookies, including OL Christian Darrisaw, front left, and Wyatt Davis practice during NFL football rookie minicamp Friday, May 14, 2021, in Eagan, Minn. (Elizabeth Flores/Star Tribune via AP)

This is when rookies report to NFL training camp. Christian Darrisaw and Wyatt Davis could be put in starting spots as soon as 2021. While players like Kellen Mond are enticing options for down the road.

July 27

Aug 14, 2020; Eagan, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) talks to wide receiver Adam Thielen (19) at training camp at TCO Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports

This is when veterans report to NFL training camp.

July 28

Sep 11, 2016; Nashville, TN, USA; Minnesota Vikings fans celebrate their team defeating the Tennessee Titans 25-16 at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Brown-USA TODAY Sports

This is the first full-squad workout and first practice open to fans.

July 29

Minnesota Vikings cornerback Jeff Gladney gets set for a play during an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

Vikings CB Jeff Gladney’s case has a grand jury date of July 29, according to Andrew Krammer of the Star Tribune. The decision on whether Gladney will be indicted is expected to come by August 2, per Krammer.

August 14

Aug 11, 2018; Denver, CO, USA; Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) celebrates his touchdown pass to wide receiver Stefon Diggs (14) (not pictured ) in the first quarter against the Denver Broncos at Broncos Stadium at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

The Vikings square off against the Denver Broncos at U.S. Bank Stadium on Aug. 14 for the team's first preseason game. [vertical-gallery id=51862]

