Important offseason dates for Titans fans to know

The 2022 NFL season is not officially over yet with the Super Bowl left to be played, but for the Tennessee Titans and 29 other teams, the offseason has already begun.

It’s going to be an interesting offseason to say the least. The Titans are in need of wholesale changes on the offensive side of the ball, and plenty of heads figure to roll with the team having a slew of cut candidates.

But on top of the need to bring in help, the Titans also have 34 pending free agents they must make decisions on, a list that includes some key names on both sides of the ball.

It’s safe to say Titans fans are eager to get things going this offseason, but when exactly will the offseason kick off in earnest? Find out now as we take a look at several key offseason dates all NFL fans need to know about.

Feb. 2: East-West Shrine Bowl

This is one of many opportunities teams will have to scout prospects ahead of the 2023 NFL draft.

Feb. 4: Senior Bowl

Yet another opportunity to give future draft picks a look. Titans head coach Mike Vrabel and general manager Ran Carthon are both down in Mobile for this year’s event, which includes a week of practices before the game on Saturday.

Feb. 5: Pro Bowl Games

A total of four Titans will be taking part in this year’s Pro Bowl Games. For more information on that, click here.

Feb. 12: Super Bowl

The Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs will close out the season in the Big Game, which will take place in Glendale, Arizona.

Feb. 25: HBCU Legacy Bowl

The HBCU Legacy Bowl is “a postseason all-star game showcasing the best NFL draft-eligible football players from Historically Black Colleges and Universities.” The game will be broadcast on NFL Network.

Feb. 21-March 7: Window to place franchise or transition tag on players

This is not a date Titans fans need to worry about, as it’s almost certain the team won’t be using either tag this offseason.

Feb. 28-March 6: NFL Combine

The NFL Combine is arguably the biggest pre-draft event, as it can make or break a prospect’s stock ahead of the draft depending on how they perform.

March 7: Colleges can begin hosting pro days

For players who don’t take part in the NFL Combine or have a poor showing, pro days are another avenue for prospects to show their stuff and meet with NFL teams.

March 13 (noon ET)-March 15 (3:59 p.m. ET): Legal tampering period

Starting at noon ET on the 13th, teams can begin negotiating contracts with impending free agents. However, no contract can officially be signed until 4 p.m. ET on March 15.

March 15 (prior to 4 p.m. ET): Deadline for qualifying offers to restricted FAs

This is the last day teams can extend a qualifying offer to restricted free agents. The Titans have four such free agents, including Teair Tart, Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, Cody Hollister and Aaron Brewer.

March 15 (4 p.m. ET): New league year begins

Any contracts or trades that have been agreed to before this time can be made official. This is why you’ll see a lot of “agreed to terms” as opposed to “signed” because players cannot officially do so until this time.

March 26-29: Annual League Meetings

NFL coaches, executives and others get together to discuss league rules and potential changes. Titans head coach Mike Vrabel is on the Competition Committee.

April 3 or 17: Teams can begin offseason workouts

Teams with a new head coach can begin on April 3, but obviously the Titans don’t fall into that category. As a result, they’ll begin on April 17.

April 27-29: 2023 NFL draft

The Titans have a total of six picks in this year’s draft, including one in every round but the fourth. Day 1 of the draft will feature the first round, Day 2 is the second and third rounds, and Day 3 will feature the final four.

After Day 3 is over, teams will immediately begin signing undrafted free agents the same day.

May 5-8 or May 12-15: Teams can hold a rookie minicamp

Teams have the option to hold a three-day rookie minicamp in either timeframe. This will be our first look at the Titans’ newest draft class and undrafted free agents.

May: 2023 NFL schedule release

There isn’t an exact date known for this yet, but it will occur in May. Last year’s schedule was released on May 12, so expect it to be close to that.

July 15: Extension deadline for franchise-tagged players

Again, nothing to see here for the Titans.

July: Training camp expected to begin

Tennessee will begin training camp in late July. Last year’s camp began on July 27.

August: Preseason and roster cuts

These cuts will take place throughout the month of August and will come in three different phases, with the first slashing rosters from 90 to 85, then 85 to 80, and then 80 to 53. After that, practice squads are formed.

September: Regular season begins

